SOFTBALL

UCA falls on the road

Kaylyn Shepherd went 2 for 3, including a solo home run, to lead the University of Central Arkansas in a 6-3 loss to Mississippi State on Wednesday in Starkville, Miss.

The Bears (11-6) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning. Mary Kate Brown started the two-out rally with a double to left-center field. Shepherd followed with an RBI double and later scored when Bulldogs shortstop Madisyn Kennedy dropped a fly ball and allowed Cylla Hill to reach base.

Mississippi State cut the lead in half in the fourth inning on an RBI groundout from Carter Spexarth, then took the lead on a two-run error by Brown in the fifth and an RBI single from Mia Davidson that made it 4-2. RBI singles from Chloe Malau'ulu and Jackie McKenna made it 6-2 in the sixth inning before Shepherd hit her first home run of the season in the seventh inning on the first pitch she saw.

Brown finished 2 for 4 for UCA, which finished with 7 hits as a team. Pitcher Rio Sanchez (1-3) took the loss after allowing 3 runs -- 1 earned -- on 2 hits with 2 walks and 2 strikeouts in her 4 innings of work.

GOLF

Arkansas Tech freshman honored

Arkansas Tech University freshman Josie Roberson of Maumelle was named Wednesday as the Great American Conference women's golfer of the week.

Roberson finished as the low Arkansas Tech player at a tournament for the first time in her career as she tied for fifth place individually at the SEU Crosswind Gloves Invitational in Austin, Texas. She opened with a 1-over 71 on Monday, then shot a 5-over 75 on Tuesday to lead the Golden Suns to a second-place showing in the 16-team event.

TENNIS

Harding senior earns honor

Harding University senior Rylie Cox Evans was named the Great American Conference's women's player of the week on Wednesday.

Evans helped the Lady Bisons pick up four victories last week as she posted a perfect record in singles play and paired with Hana Folse for three victories. Two of Evans' singles victories -- against Tarleton State's Alicia Barbaroux and Arkansas Tech University's Michelle Khoo -- came in straight sets. Evans improved to 8-2 as Harding's No. 1 singles player and 7-4 with Folse as the Lady Bisons' top doubles team.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 02/27/2020