Teen held in slaying of cemetery worker

A North Little Rock teenager is facing first-degree murder charges in the Wednesday afternoon shooting death of a cemetery employee, according to a news release from North Little Rock police.

Kelton Ahmad McIntire, 15, is charged in the shooting of 33-year-old Kristopher Dacus of North Little Rock just after 2 p.m. in Edgewood Cemetery, the release from department spokesman Sgt. Amy Cooper said. Dacus worked at the cemetery at 4200 Division St.

According to the news release, McIntire and three other youths were walking through the cemetery when Dacus approached them and told them to leave the property. While the others ran toward the exit, McIntire continued on his way, according to the release, before Dacus approached the teen and a struggle began. McIntire pulled out a gun and shot Dacus "multiple times," the release said.

Officers arriving at the scene at 2:25 p.m. found the injured Dacus, the release said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police were notified that a young black male was seen running from the cemetery immediately after the shooting, the release said. Officers arrested McIntire a short time later at an apartment at 2000 Parkway Drive, less than a block from the cemetery, the release said.

McIntire, who is charged as an adult, was being held without bail Wednesday night in the Pulaski County jail.

Metro on 02/27/2020