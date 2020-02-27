TRAFFIC ALERT: I-40 wreck blocks all westbound lanes in North Little Rock during rush hour

Traffic in Interstate 40 due to a wreck. ( Courtesy of the Arkansas Department of Transportation )

A wreck on I-40 has closed all lanes of westbound traffic in North Little Rock during rush hour.

An online traffic map from the Arkansas Department of Transportation shows the interstate’s westbound traffic is at or near a standstill from Arlene Laman Drive, near where the crash occurred, to JFK Boulevard.

Traffic is also slowed eastbound from I-430 to Arlene Laman Drive.

A traffic map as an I-40 wreck closes lanes Feb. 27.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation did not have any additional information on the crash as of 4:45 p.m.