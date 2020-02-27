Sections
UAMS says patient reported sex assault

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:48 a.m.

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences police are investigating a report of sexual assault made early Wednesday morning by a patient.

A 60-year-old woman told police that a person went into her room and told her that he was there "to take some blood," according to a police report. The report states the man pulled down her clothes and touched her breast, rear and "between her legs."

He then left the room, and the woman called a nurse. Police responded around 3:50 a.m.

The woman described the person as a black man who stood about 5 foot 8 inches and weighed 160 pounds. She said he was wearing a blue zip-up jacket with white stripes, distressed jeans and a gray or brown beanie.

UAMS sent an alert out about the incident to all employees and students around 5:30 a.m., spokeswoman Leslie Taylor said.

She said police were unsure at that time whether the person was still in the building and wanted everyone to be aware of their surroundings.

Taylor said authorities believe the individual entered through the building's main entrance and signed in under a false name. She said it is UAMS policy not to require an ID at sign-in.

Police are unsure of how he left the building, she said, and authorities are reviewing surveillance footage.

Metro on 02/27/2020

Print Headline: UAMS says patient reported sex assault

