VIDEO: Prep Rally

In this week's Prep Rally NWA Democrat-Gazette sports editor Chip Souza talks about Friday night's basketball games and what the high school standings are shaping up to look like. Souza also talks about last weekend's state wrestling meet and this weekend's state swimming and track meet, and he announces this week's NWA Democrat-Gazette Players of the Week.

[Don't see the video above? Click here to watch.]

NW News on 02/27/2020