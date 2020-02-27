In this week's Prep Rally NWA Democrat-Gazette sports editor Chip Souza talks about Friday night's basketball games and what the high school standings are shaping up to look like. Souza also talks about last weekend's state wrestling meet and this weekend's state swimming and track meet, and he announces this week's NWA Democrat-Gazette Players of the Week.
[Don't see the video above? Click here to watch.]
NW News on 02/27/2020
This story was originally published at 1:00 a.m.
Print Headline: VIDEO: Prep Rally
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.