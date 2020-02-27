Wednesday's Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS -- Signed RHP Chance Adams, RHP Jorge Lopez, RHP Foster Griffin, LHP Randy Rosario, LHP Erik Skogland, RHP Josh Staumont, INF Ryan O'Hearn and OF Brett Phillips.

FOOTBALL

NFL

NEW YORK GIANTS -- Released LB Alec Ogletree and Kareem Martin. Named Amos Jones assistant coach.

BASKETBALL

NBA

NBA -- Fined Philadelphia C Joel Embiid $25,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court and using profane language during a live television interview at a Feb. 24 game against Atlanta. Suspended Charlotte G Malik Monk (Bentonville, Lepanto) without pay for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.

HOCKEY

NHL

NHL -- Fined F John Hayden $2,016 for cross-checking Detroit F Tyler Bertuzzi during a Feb. 25 game.

DETROIT RED WINGS -- Recalled D Dennis Cholowski from the Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

NASHVILLE -- Traded the No. 1 spot in Major League Soccer's Allocation Ranking to Los Angeles in exchange for a combined amount of $350,000 in 2020 and 2021 General Allocation Money and Los Angeles' natural second-round pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.

