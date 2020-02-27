Week after jury deadlock, retrial in porn case set

Devion Marquette Cumbie, a Little Rock man whose trial last week on charges of extortion and producing child pornography led to a jury deadlock, causing U.S. District Judge James Moody Jr. to declare a mistrial, was scheduled Tuesday to be retried beginning May 11.

Cumbie, now 24, is accused of creating a Facebook page using the online persona of a real actor to communicate with girls and young women across the country in 2018, enticing them with his "celebrity" to send him partially nude photographs of themselves.

Prosecutors said that once he had those photos, he would demand that the females send him more explicit photos of themselves, this time fully nude and in specific provocative poses, or he would post the photos they had already sent him on his Facebook page, tagging them so their Facebook friends would also see them.

By using the persona Chink Capone, Cumbie's Facebook page had amassed more than 5,000 followers. Prosecutors said the young female followers he chose to correspond with him directly were so star-struck by the attention that they were eager to respond to his initial requests.

In reality, Cumbie was a convicted felon communicating through his cellphone from his apartment on Lancaster Road while he was on pretrial release, awaiting trial on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Eventually, prosecutors said, one of the girls he tried to persuade to send him a fully nude photo of herself contacted police, who tracked him down by his Internet protocol address, eventually leading to his arrest by the FBI on four counts of extortion involving women who were over 18 and two counts of attempted production of child pornography involving two girls younger than 18.

From the witness stand last week, Cumbie admitted using the Chink Capone persona to carry on sexually explicit conversations with women in several states, but he denied extorting anyone and denied that he knew any of his correspondents were younger than 18. He said a friend of his, who was his roommate for a month or so, must have borrowed his phone to carry out the illegal acts.

The former roommate also testified, denying that he ever used Cumbie's phone to converse with the females.

Jurors deliberated about 2½ hours Thursday before announcing that they were deadlocked. Moody then ordered them to continue to try to reach a verdict, and they resumed deliberations for a couple of more hours, still without reaching a unanimous verdict, before being sent home for the night.

On Friday, jurors returned at 9 a.m. to continue deliberations, but by about noon, the foreman sent a note to the judge saying that one female juror refused to take part in the deliberations. After Moody questioned the woman and she insisted she was participating, she was sent back to the deliberations room, where the court assumed deliberations continued throughout the afternoon but later learned that no further deliberations had occurred.

The foreman of the jury, Jim Koetting, told a reporter Tuesday that the female juror refused to participate in deliberations from the very beginning, telling her fellow jurors that her mind was already made up and she wasn't going to convict Cumbie, no matter what anyone else said.

Koetting said an initial vote indicated that all of the other jurors were favoring conviction from the beginning on all but one of the child pornography charges, but that they wanted to talk about the evidence before making a final decision.

He said the woman wouldn't participate in the discussions at all, except to say that she had doubt about Cumbie's guilt. He said other jurors asked her to discuss the issue of reasonable doubt, but the woman refused, so he sent the judge a note.

Koetting said that when the woman returned to the jury room after the judge spoke to her separately, she refused to tell her fellow jurors what the judge had told her, leading them to believe that they were supposed to wait for further instructions before talking about the case further.

Metro on 02/27/2020