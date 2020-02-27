Whole Hog Baseball Podcast: Previewing Shriners Classic with Brett Dolan, Eddie Radosevich

Matt Jones of WholeHogSports.com looks back at the Razorbacks' 7-0 start and previews Arkansas' upcoming games against Oklahoma, Texas and Baylor at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic in Houston.

Guests this week are Brett Dolan of SEC Network and Eddie Radosevich of SoonerScoop.com.

