Woman robbed, dragged outside Little Rock gas station, police say

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A woman was robbed and dragged on the ground Tuesday night outside a Little Rock gas station, police say.

A 40-year-old woman told police she was pumping gas at a Murphy Express gas station, 8800 Baseline Road, when a male she did not know pulled her from her vehicle, according to a police report.

She told police the male cut her tire, threatened her life and dragged her to a nearby store. She said he then grabbed her purse and ran away.

Officers saw marks on her knees, hands and face believed to be from the dragging, according to the report.

A detailed description of the robber was not available in the report.