Arkansas Education Secretary approves Little Rock School Board election zone plan

Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key has approved a Little Rock School Board election zone plan, clearing the way for the nine-zone plan to be enacted by Pulaski County election officials in time for a Nov. 3 election of a nine-member school board.

The plan approved by Key was recommended to him by the Little Rock district's Community Advisory Board. The nine-zone plan was one of three created by the Arkansas Geographic Information Systems agency and is built around existing election precincts.

The state-controlled Little Rock district has been without a locally elected school board since January 2015. Prior to the state takeover, the district had seven school board election zones.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.