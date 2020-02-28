At The Post

DAY 21 of 57

THURSDAY'S ATTENDANCE 3,200

THURSDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $256,763

THURSDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $3,064,956

THURSDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $3,321,719

TODAY'S POST TIME 1:30 p.m. (Gates open at 11 a.m.)

ADMISSION Free for general admission; reserved seats $4.50

PARKING $2 until 4 p.m.

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Laurel Park, 11:25 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Gulfstream Park, noon; Aqueduct, 12:20 p.m.; Fair Grounds, 12:30 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Santa Anita, 3 p.m.; Penn National, 5 p.m.; Turfway Park, 5:15 p.m.; Delta Downs, 5:40 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.; Daytona Beach (greyhounds), 6:25 p.m.; Derby Lane (greyhounds), 6:30 p.m.; Sam Houston, 6:45 p.m.

THURSDAY'S STARS

Jockeys Richard Eramia and Ricardo Santana Jr. both won two races Thursday and trainer Wayne Catalano earned two victories as well.

Eramia rode Euro Me ($5.60, $2.80, $2.20) to victory in the first race, covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.04, then came back to win the eighth race aboard Rockin Ready ($6, $3.80, $2.60), who ran 1 mile in 1:37.09.

Santana's two victories came in races covering 1 mile. He was aboard War Veteran ($8.20, $4.60, $2.40) in the fifth race and finished in 1:37.72, and he rode Fra Mauro ($8.40, $4, $3.20) to victory in the seventh race, running the mile in 1:37.54. Santana's victories give him 22 for the meeting and sole possession of the top spot in the jockey standings, while David Cohen is in second place with 20.

Catalano earned victories in the second race with Sirenic ($10, $5.80, $3.80), who covered 6 furlongs in 1:11.37 with Channing Hill aboard, and with All West in the fourth race, who covered 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.47 with Joseph Talamo aboard. Talamo moved into a third-place tie with Orlando Mojica in the jockey standings with 14 victories on the meeting.

PURSES INCREASING

Oaklawn's purses are on the rise again.

Beginning with Saturday's card, Oaklawn will increase purses for all overnight races by as much as $4,000.

"This is only possible because of the tremendous support we continue to receive from our horsemen and fans," Oaklawn president Louis Cella said. "We promised a new level of racing at the beginning of the season and we are delivering. Our field sizes [9.5 average] are among the highest in the nation, we have horsemen participating from both coasts as well as the Midwest, and the fans are responding. We could not be more excited about the rest of the season."

First level allowance races will be worth at least $90,000 after receiving a $4,000 increase, and maiden special weight races will be worth $87,000 after a $2,000 increase. Purses for all claiming races with a claiming price of $20,000 or more will also receive a $2,000 bump, and all other overnight purses are increasing by $1,000 per race.

The purse increase was welcome news to the horsemen.

"I think it's great," said trainer Mike Puhich, who is among several new trainers at Oaklawn this year. "Most tracks are kind of hoarding the money, and these guys are throwing it back to the horsemen, which is always good. You love to see that."

"I try to run more horses where the money's at," owner Mike Waters added. "Every time Oaklawn announces a purse increase, the California and the East Coast guys all take notice. It's a nice place to run for these purses, that's for sure."

Information for this report was contributed by Oaklawn media department

Sports on 02/28/2020