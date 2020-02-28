Sections
Authorities seize alligator from Ohio basement

by The Associated Press | Today at 3:28 p.m.

GROVEPORT, Ohio — Authorities in Ohio have seized an alligator that was being kept in the basement of a home.

According to a Facebook post from the Madison Township Police Department, the owner of the 25-year-old reptile did not have an exotic animal permit and voluntarily surrendered the animal.

State wildlife officials retrieved the animal from the Groveport residence. The American Alligator will be taken to an animal sanctuary in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

