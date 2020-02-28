Benton woman arrested on negligent homicide, DWI charges in pedestrian's death

A 22-year-old Benton woman was arrested Wednesday on charges of negligent homicide and driving while intoxicated in connection to the January death of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Benton police responded just before 2 a.m. Jan. 12 to the Interstate 30 frontage road at McCright Street and found 30-year-old Jacob Bridges, according to a news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Felicity Johnson cooperated with authorities, according to spokeswoman Krista Petty, and was found to be driving while impaired by a level of alcohol over the legal limit at the time of the crash.

Petty declined to release additional details on the crash, citing the ongoing investigation.