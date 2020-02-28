Benton woman arrested on negligent homicide, DWI charges in pedestrian's death

A Benton Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.
A 22-year-old Benton woman was arrested Wednesday on charges of negligent homicide and driving while intoxicated in connection to the January death of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
Benton police responded just before 2 a.m. Jan. 12 to the Interstate 30 frontage road at McCright Street and found 30-year-old Jacob Bridges, according to a news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Felicity Johnson cooperated with authorities, according to spokeswoman Krista Petty, and was found to be driving while impaired by a level of alcohol over the legal limit at the time of the crash.
Petty declined to release additional details on the crash, citing the ongoing investigation.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.