Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Elections Core values App Traffic Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Benton woman arrested on negligent homicide, DWI charges in pedestrian's death

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 12:39 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A Benton Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 22-year-old Benton woman was arrested Wednesday on charges of negligent homicide and driving while intoxicated in connection to the January death of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Benton police responded just before 2 a.m. Jan. 12 to the Interstate 30 frontage road at McCright Street and found 30-year-old Jacob Bridges, according to a news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Felicity Johnson cooperated with authorities, according to spokeswoman Krista Petty, and was found to be driving while impaired by a level of alcohol over the legal limit at the time of the crash.

Petty declined to release additional details on the crash, citing the ongoing investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT