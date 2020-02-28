Civilian said to be target of Israelis

DAMASCUS, Syria -- An Israeli drone fired a missile at a car Thursday in southern Syria, killing one person, Syrian state TV reported, while an opposition war monitor said the man targeted was an anti-Israel operative.

The state-run media outlet gave no further details on the attack near the southern village of Hader in the Quneitra region on the edge of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. It said the person killed was a civilian.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the man killed was a member of the "Syrian resistance to liberate Golan."

Quneitra Gov. Humam Dibyat identified the person killed as Adel Tawil and said he worked at a police station and was targeted while returning home from work.

The Israeli military had no comment.

Israel has struck Iran-linked targets in Syria in recent years and has warned against any permanent Iranian presence on the frontier.

Israel said its warplanes attacked targets Sunday of the Palestinian militant Islamic Jihad group south of Damascus, in addition to sites in the Gaza Strip. It said the sites attacked were used for "research and development of armaments" manufactured in Syria and the Gaza Strip.

Russia says time's up for pact tweaks

A Russian diplomat on Thursday reaffirmed Moscow's push to extend the last remaining nuclear treaty with the United States, saying there is no time left to negotiate any changes.

Vladimir Leontyev, a deputy head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's arms-control department, said during parliamentary hearings that it's impossible to modify the New Start treaty that expires in February 2021.

Leontyev said that the U.S. has continued to stonewall Russian offers to extend the pact and recently refused to hold a meeting between experts to discuss legal aspects of its possible extension.

President Donald Trump's administration has pushed for China to join nuclear-arms cuts, but Russian officials have described the idea as unrealistic given Beijing's refusal to discuss reductions in its nuclear arsenal, which is much smaller than those of the U.S. or Russia.

The New Start, which was signed in 2010 by former President Barack Obama and former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, limits each country to no more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers.

Its expiration would remove any limits on Russian and U.S. nuclear arsenals for the first time in decades.

Float's Holocaust motif angers Israel

MADRID -- Israel's ambassador to Spain has denounced a Carnival parade performance in a small town that featured men and women dressed up like Jewish Holocaust victims and Nazi soldiers.

Rodica Radian-Gordon said in a tweet Wednesday that the performance was "a detestable banalization of the Holocaust," an "affront to the victims" and "an intolerable manifestation of anti-Semitism."

The costumes were worn Monday at a Carnival in Campo de Criptana, a central Spanish town of 13,000. Several women wore costumes depicting concentration camp victims carrying Israeli flags and men wearing replicas of the uniforms of SS officers from the German army. They paraded and danced on a float that carried two towers that resembled smokestacks.

Spain's minister of foreign affairs, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, also said on Twitter that she was "horrified by the performance." After contacting the organizers, she said they have apologized to the Federation of Jewish Communities in Spain.

A Section on 02/28/2020