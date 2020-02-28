Cost $4.5M for stretch of Bowman Road in LR

Widening a section of South Bowman Road in Little Rock to five lanes from two from Kanis Road to Cherry Laurel Drive -- no more than third of a mile -- will cost $2.5 million, according to the latest estimates from the city public works director.

Other costs that include design, acquiring rights of way and relocating the utilities on the section will add another $2 million to the project, Jon Honeywell said in a grant application he submitted on behalf of the city to Metroplan, the long-range transportation agency for Central Arkansas.

This week, Metroplan announced it was awarding the city $2 million for construction that will be coupled with $500,000 in matching money from the city. Little Rock also will shoulder the costs of design, right of way and utility relocation.

The project was one of six in which Metroplan, the federally designated metropolitan planning organization for Central Arkansas, awarded grants totaling $6.3 million. The agency received a total of eight applications requesting more than $8 million.

The purpose of the South Bowman project is to "alleviate traffic congestion, provide for adequate turning movements at the Kanis intersection, reduce travel time and enhance safety for vehicular and pedestrian users," according to the grant application.

When completed, the project will augment nearly $5.5 million worth of ongoing projects widening Kanis Road in the vicinity of the intersection. The intersection has been a growing source of congestion in both the Kanis and Bowman corridors, driven in part by the proliferation of apartment developments in recent years west and south of the intersection.

About 13,000 vehicles a day travel on Bowman south of Kanis. The traffic is expected to increase to more than 16,000 vehicles daily "when all the currently zoned and approved multi-family developments are constructed," according to the application.

"Land use on Bowman between Kanis Road and [Colonel Glenn Road] has seen significant growth in the past decade, especially with the development of thousands of new multi-family apartment units throughout the corridor," the document said. "Improvements to Bowman are critical to the long-term growth of this area in a safe and efficient manner."

Bowman Road between Kanis and Colonel Glenn long has been planned for improvement. Both are on Metroplan's regional arterial network. Total project cost is $42 million, according to the application.

"Integral to regional transportation improvements, [the project] completes the Bowman/Kanis intersection to a full arterial standard with two thru travel lanes, dual left turn lanes and a right turn lane in each direction," the city's application said.

Casey Covington, the Metroplan deputy director, said the costly project represents the most efficient use of tax dollars on the corridor. Concentrating improvements at the intersection will result in impacts beyond the intersection.

"The widening of this short section of Bowman Road linked with the ongoing improvements to Kanis Road will address the most serious areas of congestion that occur on these corridors," he said. "It is an example of a new Metroplan investment strategy that will focus on lower cost projects that have larger benefits."

That was underscored by the application, which said the intersection operates at the worst "level of service," which is measured by levels A-F with F being the worst." Level of service at intersections with traffic signals usually measures the time spent waiting at such an intersection.

Northbound traffic on Bowman approaching Kanis has "peak hour delays approaching two full signal cycles," according to the application. "The project will decrease delays by providing significant turn-lane and through-lane capacity."

A U.S. Department of Transportation document on "level of service" describes "level of service F" as "highest level of driver frustration; excessive delays."

Honeywell called Bowman south of Kanis the "second-highest traffic volume two-lane arterial in Little Rock." The highest? Kanis Road east of Bowman.

The improvements have been on the drawing board for at least six years.

"In 2014, a well-attended and publicized public meeting was held to present preliminary plans to improve Kanis Road and the Bowman intersection," the application said. "There has been consistent public opinion that the project is needed and long overdue."

A public meeting will be held to present the plans for the Bowman Road project, according to the document.

The $1.8 million budgeted for acquiring right of way reflects the high number of commercial businesses in the small section of Bowman.

The east side of Bowman includes Bowman Road Beverage, a liquor store; Arkansas Central Mortuary Services; Arkansas Skatium, which has both roller and ice skating rinks; and Bowman Business Park, which is home to several businesses.

The west side includes a Goodwill donation center; Kris & Sam's, a store that sells box lunches and cookies; Affordable Granite & More; and a small strip shopping center called Bowman Place that is home to Bowman Road Animal Clinic and Hounds Lounge Pet Resort & Spa.

At least two undeveloped properties are being marketed on the same side of Bowman.

They include a 2.14-acre site listed at $400,000 by Newmark Moses Tucker and described as an "excellent location for development" in a "prime growth corridor" with "easy access" to Interstate 430. The other one is 2.2 acres and Colliers International Arkansas lists it for the same price. The project also will include sidewalks on both sides of the area to be improved.

