Damgoode Pies location in River Market to close, manager says

The River Market location of Damgoode Pies is “almost to the point of closing,” store manager Chris Lopez said Friday.

Lopez said the restaurant is expected to close March 15. He said he did not know the reason for the closure.

The River Market location opened in 2015. Its closure leaves two remaining Damgoode Pies restaurants, in Hillcrest at 2701 Kavanaugh Blvd. and another a few miles west at 6706 Cantrell Road.