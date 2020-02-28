Hogs will play Vols on Homecoming in 2020

— Arkansas announced Friday that it will play Tennessee for its 2020 Homecoming game.

The Razorbacks and Volunteers are scheduled to play on Oct. 31 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. It will be the Volunteers' first game at Arkansas since 2011 when the Razorbacks won 49-7.

The teams last played in 2015 when the Razorbacks won 24-20 in Knoxville, Tenn.

Arkansas also announced Friday that it will host its annual Family Weekend for an Oct. 3 game against Charleston Southern and a military appreciation day for the Nov. 14 game against Ole Miss.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to play seven games in Fayetteville this year for the first time. The season is scheduled to begin with a home game against Nevada on Sept. 5.