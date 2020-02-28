• Pope Francis, 83, who was seen coughing and blowing his nose during the Ash Wednesday Mass, canceled a planned Mass with Rome clergy Thursday after suffering a "slight indisposition," saying he planned to stay close to home.

• Benjamin Grubb, with the sheriff's office in Los Angeles County, Calif., said that after a freeway pursuit, deputies arrested a suspect and recovered a mortuary's SUV that was carrying a casket with a body inside when it was stolen from outside a church in East Pasadena.

• Jacob Lee, 25, a soldier from Midland, Texas, who is stationed at Fort Bragg, N.C., is facing several charges after police say he broke into the home of a North Carolina couple and assaulted them with a blunt object, his fists, his feet and his teeth.

• Michael Botieri, police chief of Plymouth, Mass., said a 17-year-old faces 11 felony vandalism counts after detectives reviewed hours of surveillance video to find out who sprayed red paint on Plymouth Rock and several other historic sites.

• Bennard Howard III, 22, of St. Louis, who exchanged text messages over several weeks with a woman he met on social media, is facing rape and first-degree sodomy charges after police say he forced his way into her home when he arrived to pick her up for their first in-person lunch date.

• Patricia Dudding, 68, of Huntington, W.Va., described by federal prosecutors as a "money mule," was charged with scamming millions of dollars from senior citizens after gaining their trust through social media websites and transferring money to accounts in Nigeria.

• Cathy Phillip, 26, of Paincourtville, La., is facing charges after Assumption Parish sheriff's deputies reported seeing her try to hand a package of suspected drugs to an inmate as he was being escorted through the courthouse.

• Matthew Vince tweeted "Our boat on the jungle cruise sank today. Fun times!" after he and other guests on the safari-themed Jungle Cruise ride at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., had to be evacuated when the boat began taking on water.

• Richard Helfant, caretaker of Lucy the Elephant, a six-story pachyderm-shaped structure built in 1881 in Margate, N.J., called the seaside landmark "the oldest surviving example of zoomorphic architecture on Earth" in announcing that it has been listed on Airbnb for stays at $138 per night.

A Section on 02/28/2020