Inspector general starts inquiry into VA secretary

WASHINGTON -- The Veterans Affairs Department's inspector general has opened an investigation into allegations that Secretary Robert Wilkie tried to dig up dirt on an aide to a top Democrat in Congress after she said she was sexually assaulted at the agency's Washington hospital.

Inspector General Michael Missal, after a preliminary review of Wilkie's conduct following the woman's report last fall, told lawmakers on Capitol Hill on Thursday that he has decided to move forward with a full-blown inquiry.

"This matter is a high priority for our office," Missal wrote in letters to House Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman Mark Takano, D-Calif., and six senators led by Patty Murray, D-Wash., who joined the chairman in demanding an investigation.

Wilkie, who previously ran the Pentagon's personnel and readiness operation, has denied making inquiries about the woman, Andrea Goldstein. She serves as Takano's senior policy adviser on female veterans issues, and she is an intelligence officer in the Navy Reserve, as Wilkie once was.

Takano's staff received information this month from a senior VA official, confirmed by The Washington Post, that Wilkie worked to discredit Goldstein's credibility after she reported that a man groped and propositioned her in the main lobby of the agency's District of Columbia Medical Center.

Wilkie told his staff that his inquiry discovered that Goldstein had filed multiple complaints of sexual misconduct while serving in the Navy, according to three current or former senior VA officials.

Wilkie then suggested to several people on his staff, including his public affairs chief, that they use the information he collected to discredit Goldstein, the people said. It is unclear whether any followed through.

Goldstein has disputed filing multiple complaints that she was sexually harassed or assaulted during her military service. She said she filed one formal complaint with the Navy in 2014 when her department head sexually harassed her multiple times. She said he was removed from his post.

After authorities declined to file charges in the D.C. Medical Center case in January, Wilkie publicly called her claims "unsubstantiated," touching a nerve with lawmakers, female veterans and VA staff as the agency struggles to provide health care access and a safe environment to its fastest-growing veteran population.

"I've reconciled myself to the idea that we're not going to get traction," said Kate Germano, a Marine Corps veteran and author who resigned from the VA's advisory committee on female veterans over Wilkie's conduct toward Goldstein.

The American Legion, one of the largest veterans groups, also called for an investigation into the Wilkie allegations.

On Wednesday, AMVETS National Commander Jan Brown told lawmakers on Capitol Hill that VA leaders have turned the case into a "victim-blaming fiasco."

"Imagine instead of it being Ms. Goldstein, it's your mother, sister, or daughter who made these claims," Brown said.

On Thursday, as Wilkie appeared before the committee to answer questions about the proposed White House budget for his agency, Takano told him that cultural changes to improve the care of female veterans and make them feel welcome at VA facilities "will require leadership from the top."

Bob Carey, the chief advocacy officer for The Independence Fund, a conservative veterans group who has known Wilkie for years, called him "a unique guy for this time with a skill set to get reforms through."

Sexual harassment remains a significant problem at hospitals and clinics, leading to campaigns to stop misconduct in the health system. But the latest one, which calls for bystander training for employees, does not make the training mandatory. Advocates say agency leaders have not publicly embraced the effort, which varies in focus among facilities.

The health care system has long struggled to hire primary and specialty care physicians who are equipped to meet the unique health care needs of women returning from service.

Wilkie told lawmakers Thursday that the VA is training about 7,000 physicians and nurses on how to provide "gender-specific" care to female veterans.

During Wilkie's tenure, the VA's Center for Women Veterans has focused less on substantive policy than it had during President Barack Obama's administration, current and former VA officials and advocates said.

Top agency officials point to the large number of women serving as political appointees under President Donald Trump.

"Today, under Secretary Robert Wilkie, women are running major components of the VA, which shows his commitment to serving women veterans as they transition and seek care," Chief of Staff Pamela Powers wrote in a Military Times opinion article in May, highlighting leadership roles of six female appointees besides herself.

