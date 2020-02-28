Late Baylor runs too much for UA

The University of Arkansas scored its two runs in the fourth inning Thursday to take a 2-1 lead, but Baylor scored two runs in the top of the seventh as the No. 23 Bears extended their winning streak to 13 games with a 3-2 victory over the No. 22 Razorbacks in the Woo Pig Classic at Bogle Park in Fayetteville.

The Bears (15-2) got a two-out solo home run from Alyssa Avalos in third inning to take a 1-0 lead, but the Razorbacks (12-3) rallied to take the lead in the fourth on a two-run home run by Braxton Burnside, her third home run of the season.

Baylor took the lead for good in the top of the seventh inning. Lou Gilbert singled and Goose McGlaun doubled to put runners at second and third with no outs. Mary Haff came in to relieve starting pitcher Autumn Storms but promptly gave up an RBI single to Taylor Ellis to tie the game at 2-2. Maddison Kettler followed with an RBI double that scored McGlaun for a 3-2 lead.

Arkansas tried to put together a two-out rally in the bottom of the seventh. Linnie Malkin and Ryan Jackson both flied out before Kayla Green singled up the middle to extend the game. Nicole Duncan came in to pinch run for Green and moved to second base on a wild pitch. Rylin Hedgecock then struck out looking on a 2-2 pitch to end the game.

Green finished 2 for 4 for the Razorbacks, who finished with four hits. Storms (7-1) took the loss after allowing all 3 Baylor runs on 7 hits with 3 strikeouts in 6 innings.

Sports on 02/28/2020