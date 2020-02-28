Sections
Pedestrian dies 2 weeks after Little Rock hit-and-run, police say

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 10:19 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Little Rock police are seeking help from the public in solving a hit-and-run earlier this month that killed a pedestrian.

Anthony Stewart was struck by a vehicle around 12:10 a.m. Feb. 10 at 4510 Asher Ave., according to a news release. Police said Stewart died Monday as a result of his injuries.

Authorities have little information in the case, according to the release, noting only that the vehicle involved may have been white.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward.

