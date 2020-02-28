Sections
Malvern man charged with DWI in wrong-way I-30 crash

by William Sanders | Today at 5:52 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption An Arkansas State Police vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Arkansas State Police troopers cited a Malvern man for driving the wrong way on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and causing a crash Friday morning, according to state police spokesman Bill Sadler.

Ivan Barker, 41, was arrested and taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he was released, according to a jail employee.

The 2016 Cadillac Escalade, driven by Barker, reportedly drove eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-30 around 4 a.m., forcing one vehicle to swerve to avoid collision and end up in a ditch near 65th Street. Barker's SUV collided with a second vehicle near the I-30 and I-530 interchange, according to Sadler.

Barker has been charged with reckless driving, driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to chemical test and failure to give info and render aid.

