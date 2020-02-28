• Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is joining U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a public service announcement aimed at getting New Yorkers of all backgrounds, including immigrants, to participate in the once-a-decade head count. The PSA unveiled Thursday on social media begins with Ocasio-Cortez speaking in front of a classroom of students from diverse backgrounds. "The census is a count of everyone in the United States, no matter your immigration status," Ocasio-Cortez says. The PSA was filmed in English and Spanish but will be shown with subtitles in 11 other languages. It is debuting first on social media and will start airing on New York television stations in March as part of New York's $40 million outreach effort to get everyone to answer the 2020 census form when it becomes available in two weeks. The PSA with Miranda and Ocasio-Cortez stresses the confidentiality of responses and the fact that immigration status doesn't matter, said Julie Menin, director of NYC Census 2020, the outreach initiative started by New York Mayor Bill de Blasio. That, she said, is because there has been confusion about whether people would be asked if they are citizens. The Trump administration tried to add the citizenship question to the form, but the U.S. Supreme Court blocked it last summer. "We now have to communicate very clearly to immigrant communities that the question is off the census," Menin said.

Lin-Manuel Miranda arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

• Filmmaker Roman Polanski is skipping the awards ceremony for France's equivalent of the Oscars -- where his latest movie leads this year's nominations -- because of protests prompted by a new rape accusation against him. Polanski's An Officer and a Spy, which addresses anti-Semitic persecution of French army Capt. Alfred Dreyfus in the 1890s, is up for multiple Cesars today. Last year, a Frenchwoman came forward to accuse Polanski of raping her in 1975. Polanski denied it, and the allegations are too old for an investigation. However, Women's-rights activists have called for a boycott of today's Cesars ceremony in Paris, and plastered anti-Polanski banners and graffiti at the event venue and the Cesar academy headquarters. The entire male-dominated leadership of the Cesars stepped down recently amid a spat over its byzantine decision-making structure and over how to deal with the Polanski problem. In a statement Thursday, the Paris-based Polanski, who is still wanted in the United States decades after he fled the country when he was charged with raping a 13-year-old girl in 1977, said the ceremony was turning into a "public lynching." Addressing the new accusation against him, he said, "Fantasies of unhealthy minds are now treated as proven facts."

In this May 2, 2018 photo director Roman Polanski appears at an international film festival, where he promoted his latest film, "Based on a True Story," in Krakow, Poland. (AP Photo)

