New calendar ends need of leap day

February 29ths, like the one Saturday, exist because Earth's orbit and human calendars are slightly out of sync. The planet completes its 584 million mile loop around the sun in 365 days -- plus 5 hours, 48 minutes and 46 seconds. Leap days are designed to compensate for the excess time.

But, if two Johns Hopkins University professors had their way, this leap year would be the last of its kind.

They would replace the calendar with a new version. Theirs, the Hanke-Henry Permanent Calendar, is 364 days long. It is consistent: The year always begins on a Monday. Your birthday always falls on the same day of the week.

"The calendar will be exactly the same, every year," said Richard Conn Henry, an astronomer at Johns Hopkins University and one of the calendar's designers.

February would always have 30 days, as would January, April, May, July, August, October and November. The other four months would have 31 days. There would be no February leap days. Instead, "every five or six years," Henry said, "we'll have an extra week at the end when you can party."

The calendar used today was hundreds and hundreds of years in the making. About 46 B.C., dictator Julius Caesar reworked for the Roman republic a 365-day calendar, devised by Egyptians, to include a leap day. That was more accurate than previous calendars, but it wasn't perfect -- each Julian year added an extra 11 minutes and 14 seconds.

Over the centuries, the bonus minutes added up. The seasonal position of the planet and the calendar diverged. The Easter holiday split away from the vernal equinox and crept toward summer. This so distressed Pope Gregory XIII he changed the calendar by papal bull, "Inter Gravissimas," Latin for "among the most serious," as he referred to his obligation to make the change.

To reset the drifting holidays, the pope erased 10 days. In Italy, Spain and other European countries, the day after Thursday, Oct. 4, 1582, became Friday, Oct. 15. To prevent the drift from happening again, the pope kept leap years but decreased their frequency. Under the Gregorian calendar, a year that is divisible by 100 must also be divisible by 400 to be a leap year [in other words, 1900 wasn't a leap year, but 2000 was]. This calendar also established the leap day as Feb. 29.

Henry enlisted his colleague at Johns Hopkins, economist Steve H. Hanke, to help. "Dick brought this up and basically gave me an assignment: 'Hanke, find out the economic implications of this thing,'" Hanke said.

Hanke estimates the upfront costs would be less than the Year 2000 adjustment, which, in the United States, was about $100 billion.

Having the date fall on the same day of the week every year eliminates inefficiencies with planning and scheduling that the "herky-jerky" Gregorian calendar has, Henry said.

Every so often, in the Gregorian calendar, companies add a week to their fiscal quarters. Apple did so in the first quarter of 2012, and reported "very good, strong earnings," Hanke said. "Of course, they had an extra week of revenues coming in."

A year later, Apple's first quarter of 2013 appeared comparatively weak -- because it lacked the benefit of an extra week, Hanke said -- and the company's stock dropped.

"Our calendar fixes that problem," Hanke said, because business would consistently operate on 91-day quarters.

Under their calendar, the major U.S. federal holidays, except for Independence Day [and Thanksgiving], fall on a Monday. Christmas would be on a Sunday, forever.

"There is one person who could enact it, and he could enact it immediately. And that is President Donald John Trump," Henry said. "And if I could have half an hour with him in the Oval Office, we would be adopting it this year. There's no question about it."

"We have drafted up an executive order for Trump to sign," Hanke said.

NW News on 02/28/2020