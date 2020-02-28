NLR School Board approves across-the-board raises for teachers

Teachers in the North Little Rock School District will receive an across-the-board pay raise at the start of the 2020-21 school year, the School Board decided Thursday night.

The increase will move the starting annual salary for a new teacher with a bachelor's degree to $36,000, up from $35,000. The top salary for a district teacher with a doctorate and at least 23 years of experience will be $66,865.

School officials also approved updates to their licensed personnel policies to help match up with the new salary schedule. That includes changes in personnel extra compensation and licensed personnel sick leave.

"We have to be competitive with our administrators or we will lose them, as well," said School Board President Tracy Steele.

The North Little Rock School Board in October approved bonuses of $2,250 for its full-time teachers and support staff for this school year.

Superintendent Bobby Acklin thanked Jacob Smith, executive director of human resources, and Brian Brown, chief financial officer for the district, for their work with the Licensed Personnel Policies Committee to make the salary changes possible.

Elsewhere in Pulaski County, teachers in the Pulaski County Special School District are to receive checks before Sunday for a 1.5% across-the-board pay raise that is retroactive to July 1.

The 1.5% increase will move the starting annual salary for a new teacher with a bachelor's degree to $35,618, up from $34,106. The top salary for a district teacher with a doctorate and at least 17 years of experience will increase to $70,244.

In April, the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School Board approved an across-the-board $500 increase for teachers, a $50 increase to the $500 experience step and a $500 one-time bonus.

This comes after Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed a bill into law in 2019 that incrementally raises the minimum pay for teachers over the next four years, eventually reaching $36,000.

Under the legislation, a first-year teacher with a bachelor's degree must be paid a minimum of $32,800 in 2020 and $36,000 by 2023. The increases will be reflected throughout the minimum salary schedule for teachers of all experience levels.

Boosting teacher pay was a pillar of Hutchinson's reelection campaign and his legislative agenda, and he said at the bill-signing ceremony that the new law sends a clear message.

Before passage of Act 170, called the Teacher Salary Enhancement Act, Arkansas' bottom teacher salary ranked in the middle among Southern states. But once the law is fully implemented, Arkansas will have the highest minimum starting salary among surrounding states.

The Arkansas Department of Education is disbursing $60 million over the next four years to public schools in the state where first-year teachers make less than $36,000 annually.

However, education groups said the supplemental funds available to schools under the proposal will initially help raise salaries, but school districts -- many of which have smaller tax bases -- will be on the hook to pay those salaries once the state funding assistance ends in 2023.

Metro on 02/28/2020