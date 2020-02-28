VIDEO: No confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arkansas but 1 person under investigation, governor says

In this file photo Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks at the Arkansas Rural Economic Development Conference at the Hot Springs Convention Center.

There remain no confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Arkansas but one person is currently under investigation for the illness, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Friday.

Hutchinson said the individual will be tested, and the state is coordinating with the Centers for Disease Control. He added 10 others are under home monitoring for the virus not because they are symptomatic but because they recently traveled to areas of concern.

One person was previously tested for the illness but results were negative.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i6zmlgiKLDE]