Regional roundups

BOYS

BLYTHEVILLE 50, PULASKI ACADEMY 46 Tedrick Washington had 16 points as Blytheville (24-5) survived in the 4A-East Tournament at Valley View High School in Jonesboro. Brian Jones scored 11 points for the Chickasaws. Griffin Newby finished with 26 points and nine rebounds for Pulaski Academy (18-5).

DUMAS 77, CENTERPOINT 30 Chris Harris scored 15 points and handed out four assists for Dumas (23-2), which bounced back from a loss in its conference tournament with a strong showing in its 3A-4 Tournament opener at Drew Central High School in Monticello. Tamarja Parker and Kylin James both had 12 points for the Bobcats.

GIRLS

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 60, POYEN 43 Josie Williams pumped in 33 points as the Lady Eagles (16-13) dominated the Lady Indians (23-5) in the 2A-Central Tournament at Pangburn. Emily Dather had 14 points for the Lady Eagles. Conway Christian advances to play Quitman in today's semifinals.

COUNTY LINE 53, JASPER 38 Martha Neumeier put in 16 points in leading the Lady Indians (19-13) over the Lady Pirates (16-16) in the 1A-1 Tournament in Alpena. County Line, which will play Alpena in today's semifinals, also picked up 15 points from Tallie Acord and 14 from Shae Parsons.

HARRISON 62, CLARKSVILLE 46 Kenzie Parker scored 21 points as Harrison (26-3) advanced to today's semifinal of the 4A-North Regional at Berryville. Brynn Oleson and Mariah Hudson each had 10 points for the Lady Goblins.

POCAHONTAS 49, JOE T. ROBINSON 31 Diamond Kimble's 16 points helped Pocahontas (18-8) put an end to the Lady Senators' season during the 4A-East Regional at Valley View. Kendra Johnson had 13 points and Kate Sorg ended with 10 for the Lady Redskins. Alex Rouse scored nine points for Robinson (16-10). Pocahontas plays Batesville in today's semifinals.

SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 73, STUTTGART 39 Reese Gardner led the Lady Southerners (23-5) with 20 points in a victory over the Lady Ricebirds (15-12) in the 4A-East Tournament at Valley View High School in Jonesboro. Southside jumped out to a 38-17 lead at the half. Erica Hawkins led Stuttgart with 10 points. Southside plays Pulaski Academy in today's semifinals.

WALNUT RIDGE 50, TUCKERMAN 46 (OT) Jacey Jones scored 20 points as Walnut Ridge (23-5) won its opener in the 3A-3 Regional in Searcy and advanced to the state tournament for the first time in 12 seasons. Bailey Augustine posted 12 points for the Lady Bobcats. Tuckerman (26-10) led 31-30 after three quarters.

Sports on 02/28/2020