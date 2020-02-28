Rick Lee's Oaklawn picks and analysis First post: 1:30 p.m.

LEE'S LOCK Lovely Lou in the third

BEST BET Fascilitator in the fourth

LONG SHOT Hesluck in the fifth

THURSDAY'S RESULTS 1-9 (11.1%)

MEET 64-183 (35%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $25,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, claiming $10,000

GUSKA MON SHOES** has not raced since September, but he won his first race in 2019 following a layoff. The veteran is a nine-time local winner with a class advantage. MEANBONE broke a tad slow when beaten 4 lengths in his return from a layoff. He is dropping in class and keeps a leading rider. SUSPECT A STORM broke last in a deceptive fourth-place finish, and he is dropping from an open to a state-bred race.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Guska Mon Shoes Birzer Anderson 2-1

8 Meanbone Mojica Broberg 5-2

6 Suspect a Storm Loveberry Martin 8-1

4 Burtnjoe Bailey Hale 6-1

2 Bud Ro Elliott Vance 4-1

3 Mostly Sunny FDe La Cruz Altamirano 12-1

5 Hamazingly Rich Bedford Gonzalez 15-1

7 Cowboy Cactus Jack Wales Loy 20-1

2 Purse $22,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $10,000

SUPER TERRIFIC** was forwardly placed, while caught four-wide, when beaten less than 2 lengths in his 2020 debut. He is also dropping in class for the leading trainer. CORRANA EN LIMEN easily defeated a weak maiden-claiming field at Delta, and he has early speed and competitive Beyer figures. BELMONT HILLS showed speed to better in two races at the meeting, and he has moved to the barn of winning trainer Al Cates.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Super Terrific Cohen Diodoro 2-1

11 Corrana En Limen Richard Diodoro 4-1

8 Belmont Hills Eramia Cates 7-2

9 Scooter's Boy Elliott Milligan 8-1

6 Elite and Big Hill McKnight 6-1

3 Marshall Hill Harr Cline 15-1

4 Ice Sphere Bailey Hartman 12-1

5 Teletap Thompson Mason 15-1

7 Negroni Up Bridgmohan Bahena 20-1

2 Johnny Chadda FDe La Cruz Haran 20-1

10 Strong Arm Felix Duncan 30-1

3 Purse $40,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $40,000

LOVELY LOU**** was beaten a diminishing neck in her career debut despite running off in the post parade and breaking sluggishly. LORI'S EYES raced close to the pace in an encouraging fourth-place debut, and Jan. 31 was not a good day for horses running on the lead. SPURWINK LANE is an unraced filly with winning connections, and she may have tipped her hand in a fast 4-furlong gate work Feb. 2.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Lovely Lou Eramia Martin 8-5

8 Lori's Eyes WDe La Cruz Martin 9-2

3 Spurwink Lane Loveberry Villafranco 12-1

7 Cider House Cannon VanMeter 6-1

1 Hightail Runaway Birzer Jackson 6-1

2 Julie Arkansas Roman Loy 10-1

9 Jeweled Crown Baze Turner 10-1

10 Miss Casey Beth Harr Dixon 12-1

5 Comanche Moon Thompson Rhea 12-1

4 Dena's Bold Move Felix Ashauer 20-1

4 Purse $39,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $25,000

FASCILITATOR*** has won two of his last three sprint races, and he was narrowly defeated in a fast $25,000 claimer in his first race for current connections. JUNIOR GILLIAM was beaten less than 1 length in his first race following a 13-month break, and he was claimed by a sharp stable and seems a late threat. WHISKEY ECHO has a poor wet-track mark, which clouds a consistently competitive record for a multiple stake-placed sprinter.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Fascilitator Vazquez Fawkes 5-2

7 Junior Gilliam Loveberry Villafranco 3-1

4 Whiskey Echo Santana Asmussen 7-2

2 Gray Sky WDe La Cruz Lukas 12-1

3 Reason to Soar Elliott Morse 8-1

6 Coal Truth Cohen Diodoro 9-2

1a Sharp Art Garcia Vance 10-1

1 Knights Key Garcia Vance 10-1

5 I'm Corfu Baze Vance 15-1

5 Purse $25,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $20,000

HESLUCK* is a three-time in the money finisher at Oaklawn, and he has finished with interest in two sprints at the current meeting. Furthermore, he is bred to improve at route distances. ROCKTHEPULPIT raced close to the lead in a second-place debut, and he looms a wire-to-wire threat if fit enough to go this far. HOT IRON earned a strong Beyer figure in a fourth-place route finish, and he should appreciate a drop into restricted company.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Hesluck Harr Roberts 6-1

10 Rockthepulpit Eramia Pish 5-2

3 Hot Iron Felix Swearingen 3-1

12 Listen to Rose Loveberry Hornsby 10-1

9 Trophy Daddy Richard Antwine 12-1

7 Unbridled Shoes Bailey Hewitt 10-1

11 Holy Truth WDe La Cruz Martin 15-1

13 Arkansas Red Thompson Hornsby 12-1

2 Moon in the Sky Wales Loy 8-1

1 Gotta Love Ike Canchari Martin 12-1

8 R V T Thunder Road Hisby Ashauer 20-1

5 My Sugar Town Birzer Jackson 20-1

4 Reverend Don Bridgmohan Vance 30-1

6 Purse $85,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

GALLANT PLUNGER** was beaten a neck, while nearly 6 lengths clear of third in his 2020 debut, and he is likely to improve moving from a wet to fast surface. GOLDEN NOTION has been on the bench since June, but he finished second in a fast maiden race when making his career debut last winter at Oaklawn. MAJESTIC JAZZ contested the pace in a third-place return from a long break, and the front-runner has a license to improve in the second start of his form cycle.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

9 Gallant Plunger Santana Asmussen 2-1

6 Golden Notion Talamo Cox 4-1

1 Majestic Jazz Cohen Robertson 5-1

3 Wild Popit Elliott Morse 6-1

7 Unimaginable U FDe La Cruz Miller 6-1

5 Bobby Axelrod Vazquez Miller 10-1

4 Tiz Approved Cannon Peitz 8-1

8 Litany Hill Hartman 15-1

2 Swingin' Sam Quinonez Von Hemel 15-1

7 Purse $50,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $50,000

IMMA BLING** finished second in a pair of fast allowance races at Remington, and he is dropping into the claiming ranks following a fourth-place turf-sprint stake at Houston. TIZ ALLUPTOME NOW recorded stake-placed finishes at Zia and Remington last season, and he has improved since defeating conditioned-claimers two seasons back at Oaklawn. BATTLE STATION is a consistent finisher in a field with plenty of early speed, and his Beyer figures are competitive with the top contenders.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Imma Bling Elliott Morse 7-2

2 Tiz Alluptome Now Santana Asmussen 9-2

7 Battle Station WDe La Cruz Contreras 4-1

8 Control Stake Cohen Diodoro 5-2

4 Nuclear Option Felix Mason 6-1

6 Strolling Bridgmohan Barkley 8-1

5 Spikes Shirl Garcia Stewart 12-1

1 Ourbestfriend D L Loveberry Milligan 20-1

8 Purse $88,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

BLUE MOONRISE** is an exceptionally quick stake-placed filly, who was beaten to the lead and faltered in the Pippin, but she appears the controlling speed and figures to rebound. GETRIDOFWHATAILESU is moving up a condition following a decisive entry-level allowance win, and she may be vastly improved as a two-turn runner. RAHWAY finished second in her last three races in Kentucky, and she has continued to work smartly since arriving in Hot Springs.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Blue Moonrise Santana Asmussen 8-1

1 Getridofwhatailesu Talamo Cox 7-2

9 Rahway Vazquez Maker 4-1

2 Indy Union Cohen Engelhart 3-1

7 Calf Moon Bay Garcia Hollendorfer 6-1

5 Glamorized Canchari Robertson 10-1

6 Carissa Crismas Baze Swearingen 15-1

4 Blessed Again Mojica Prather 10-1

8 Sunday Night Miss Eramia Trout 12-1

10 Royal Gem WDe La Cruz Contreras 15-1

9 Purse $86,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

MO GOTCHA** has been freshened since three-in-the-money finishes last summer at Saratoga and Belmont, and recent works are sharp. STARSHIP ZEUS is moving from an outside to inside post position following a runner-up finish, which was his fourth consecutive second-place finish. CABERTOSS was full of run defeating starter allowance rivals, which was his first race on a dirt surface. He has good speed and may be this good.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Mo Gotcha Mojica Engelhart 7-2

3 Starship Zeus Cohen Diodoro 8-1

9 Cabertoss Hill McKnight 9-2

12 Sonny Smack WDe La Cruz Von Hemel 4-1

5 Pickford FDe La Cruz DiVito 12-1

1 Proverb Baze Baltas 5-1

6 New Mexico Santana Asmussen 12-1

11 Hidden Talent Talamo Catalano 12-1

2 Carte Blanche Eramia Hawley 15-1

4 Ucanthankmelater Vazquez Matthews 20-1

10 One Last Strike Elliott Morse 20-1

8 Incorrigible Borel Moquett 30-1

Exotic possibilities

The third race begins a Pick-3 and LOVELY LOU and LORI'S EYES should be enough to get through the first leg. The fourth race is at most a three-horse race, but I prefer FASCILITATOR. The fifth race appears contentious and spreading out in hopes of getting a big price is the recommendation. The eighth race starts a late double and both have large fields and I'm using my top three selections in both.

Sports on 02/28/2020