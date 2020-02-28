Road Warriors pop conference champs

Two days after cutting down the nets to celebrate the 5A-Central regular-season title, Jacksonville ran into a Little Rock Hall team faced with a must-win situation.

And win the Warriors did, taking down the Titans 48-45 at Titan Gymnasium in Jacksonville on Thursday.

The Warriors (10-11, 6-7 5A-Central), though, were eliminated from the postseason by virtue of Little Rock Parkview's victory later Thursday night.

The victory was the second time in the past week the Warriors were able to secure a road win. Last Friday, the Warriors took down playoff-bound Maumelle 60-57 and Thursday night were able to top Jacksonville (17-5, 13-1), the league champion.

"The last several years, we have played better on the road than we have at home," Hall Coach Jon Coleman said. "During the nonconference part of the schedule we play on the road a lot, so the team is used to this.

"We've had a lot of close games this year and have some won and lost some, but I told the kids this was the chance to play against the top team in the conference in a wonderful new facility.

"Jacksonville beat us by one at our place [36-35 on Feb. 4] and now we come here and win."

Hall held a 32-25 lead going into the fourth quarter and increased that advantage to 39-33 with 5:35 left on a field goal by Brock Wesley.

Hall took a 47-37 lead 31/2 minutes later on a field goal by Ja'Core Williams.

A three-pointer by Jacksonville's Davonte Davis narrowed the Hall margin to 45-40 with 1:50 left. Davis scored again with 1:14 remaining, trimming the Hall lead to 45-42.

Williams sank both ends of a one-and-one attempt with 43.6 seconds left for a 47-42 Hall lead.

A foul on Hall's Jalen Taylor put Ryan Maxwell on the line for the first of a one-and-one attempt, but he missed the free throw. With 10.5 seconds left, Maxwell hit a three-pointer from the corner, cutting the Warriors lead to 47-45.

With 8.9 seconds remaining, Williams the first free throw to make it 48-45. Jacksonville rebounded the miss and quickly called timeout.

With 3.4 seconds left, RJ Mayo fouled Braxton Brown, but he missed the front end of a one-and-one attempt. Hall grabbed the rebound and ran out the clock.

Williams scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Warriors, while Davis led the Titans with 20 points.

GIRLS

JACKSONVILLE 62,

LR HALL 29

Sophomores Brooklyn Roland, Da'Kariya Jackson and Adrianna Evans took care of the offense as the Lady Titans (17-9, 12-2) shut down the Lady Warriors (4-21, 3-10) to capture the 5A-Central regular-season title.

Roland hit five three-pointers, all in the first half, to lead the Lady Titans with 21 points. Jackson chipped in with 12 and Evans added 10.

Kataria Dismuke led Hall with 12 points.

