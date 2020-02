SCORES / SCHEDULE

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

BOYS

5A-CENTRAL

LR Parkview 74, Pine Bluff 72, 2OT LR Hall 48, Jacksonville 45 Maumelle 50, Watson Chapel 48 Sylvan Hills 71, White Hall 41

5A-EAST

Greene Co. Tech 53, Paragould 40 Marion 55, Jonesboro 53 Searcy 73, Nettleton 60

GIRLS

5A-CENTRAL

LR Parkview 64, LR Parkview 34 Jacksonville 62, LR Hall 29 Sylvan Hills 67, White Hall 38 Watson Chapel 77, Maumelle 50

5A-EAST

Greene Co. Tech 45, Paragould 41 Jonesboro 58, Marion 48 Nettleton 66, Searcy 52

TODAY’S GAMES

6A-CENTRAL

Conway at Bryant LR Catholic/Mount St. Mary at LR Central Cabot at North Little Rock FS Southside at FS Northside

6A-WEST

Fayetteville at Springdale Har-Ber Springdale at Van Buren Rogers at Rogers Heritage Bentonville West at Bentonville

5A-CENTRAL

Watson Chapel at LR Hall

5A-EAST

Mountain Home at West Memphis

5A-SOUTH

Benton at Sheridan

5A-WEST

Vilonia at Siloam Springs Russellville at LR Christian Greenbrier at Greenwood Alma at Beebe

End of regular season