Tolefree scores 30, but Arkansas falls

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Jessika Carter had 21 points and 11 rebounds as No. 10 Mississippi State beat Arkansas 92-83 on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs (24-5, 12-3 SEC) shot 58% and dominated in the paint, outscoring the Razorbacks 56-34 inside and had a 38-25 edge in rebounding.

The Razorbacks (21-7, 9-6) built a 26-24 lead in the first quarter behind 16 points from Alexis Tolefree.

The Bulldogs limited Tolefree to just three points in the second and third quarters.

Tolefree finished with 30 points on 10-of-18 shooting and had a team-high eight rebounds.

Mississippi State outscored the Razorbacks by 21 points after the first quarter and had a 77-58 advantage going into the final frame.

The biggest issue for the Razorbacks was the lack of production from leading scorer Chelsea Dungee. Having averaged 17.8 points entering the game, Dungee was held to a season-low four points on 1-of-13 shooting. Amber Ramirez had 18 points and hit 6 of 10 three-pointers. Makayla Daniels led Arkansas in assists with five.

For the Bulldogs, Aliyah Matharu provided a spark as a starter in place of Rickea Jackson, who was sideline with an illness. Matharu, a freshman, finished with 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting and seven rebounds.

Jordan Danberry (Conway) had 19 points as the Bulldogs' lone senior on Senior Night. Andra Espinoza-Hunter had 13 points off the bench, and Chloe Bibby finished with 11 points.

In other games involving women's Top 25 games Thursday night, Kylee Shook matched a season high with 18 points and added 10 rebounds as No. 5 Louisville beat Boston College 68-48 and clinched the ACC regular-season title. The Cardinals (26-3, 15-2) claimed the program's first outright regular-season title since winning Conference USA in 2001. ... Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored 18 points, Tyasha Harris added 16 and No. 1 South Carolina routed Florida 100-67 for its 22nd consecutive victory. The Gamecocks (28-1, 15-0) matched the program record for consecutive victories. The 2015-16 team also won 22 in a row. ... Aislinn Konig scored 13 points and Erika Cassell added a season-high 12 points to help No. 8 N.C. State beat Syracuse 69-60 and clinch the second seed in the ACC Tournament. ... Jasmine Walker hit a career-high six three-pointers and scored 24 points as Alabama beat No. 12 Texas A&M 76-63. Ariyah Copeland had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Crimson Tide (16-11, 6-8). Cierra Johnson contributed 14 points. Chennedy Carter scored 16 points for Texas A&M (22-6, 10-5). ... Rhyne Howard made 4 of 12 from three-point range and scored 25 points, leading No. 15 Kentucky past Georgia, 88-77. Sabrina Haines had 15 points, Roper scored 14 and Ogechi Anyagaligbo added 10 for Kentucky (21-6, 10-5). Jenna Staiti led Georgia (15-13, 6-9) with 22 points. ... Makenzie Meyer and Monica Czinano scored 24 points apiece and No. 18 Iowa ran its home-court winning streak to 36 games with a 90-82 victory over Minnesota. Kathleen Doyle added 16 points, surpassing 1,500 for her career, and Alexis Sevillian 11 for the Hawkeyes (23-5, 14-3 Big Ten). ... Kiah Gillespie scored 10 of her 16 points in the first half and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead No. 19 Florida State past Clemson 81-54. Nausia Woolfolk scored 14 of her 17 points in the first half and finished with seven assists for Florida State (22-6, 11-6 ACC). Kobi Thornton scored 13 points to lead Clemson (7-21, 3-14). ... Tete Maggett scored 24 points, Lexi Wallen added 18 and Illinois State made five of its seven three-pointers in the fourth quarter to beat No. 21 Missouri State 78-66. The Redbirds (16-10, 8-7 Missouri Valley), who finished 7 of 12 behind the arc, were 5 for 5 in the fourth quarter. Brice Calip scored 19 points for the Bears (23-4, 13-2). ... Ali Patberg had 26 points, five rebounds and four assists as No. 22 Indiana (22-7, 12-5) beat Nebraska (17-12, 7-11) 81-53.

Sports on 02/28/2020