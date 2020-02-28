Trojans earn share behind Nowell's 32

UALR sophomore guard Markquis Nowell (left) drives past Louisiana-Monroe sophomore guard Langston Powell during the Trojans’ victory over the Warhawks on Thursday night at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock. Nowell made seven three-pointers and led all scorers with 32 points. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

It won't be long before the University of Arkansas at Little Rock men's basketball team is playing where few thought possible before this season began.

The Big Easy has officially come calling for the Trojans.

Behind a 32-point outing from sophomore point guard Markquis Nowell and a Sun Belt Conference-leading 15th double-double by junior forward Ruot Monyyong, the Trojans disposed of Louisiana-Monroe on Thursday night with a 79-63 victory in their penultimate home game at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock.

With the victory, the Trojans (20-9, 14-4 Sun Belt) clinched a berth in the March 14 league-tournament semifinals at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, as well as a share of the league's regular-season championship and just their fifth 20-win season in the past 25 years.

One more victory clinches the Sun Belt title outright.

All of this for a program that was picked 11th of 12 teams in the Sun Belt preseason coaches poll and had won a combined 17 games the past two seasons.

"After what we went through last year in this program -- 10 [wins], losing six in a row to end the season -- that left a bad taste in my mouth, and then Kamani [Johnson] and Markquis and all the guys that [were] coming back, they had a bad taste in their mouth," said UALR Coach Darrell Walker, a top candidate for Sun Belt coach of the year honors. "They put the work in in the summer, when school started they put the work in, and now, it's paying off. Hopefully we can close it out Saturday."

Relevancy has eluded UALR ever since former Coach Chris Beard left town for, at first, UNLV, and then, Texas Tech, following his 30-5 run with the Trojans in his lone season of 2015-16. That's also the last time UALR made the NCAA Tournament.

Walker made it clear after Saturday's road victory over Arkansas State University that the NCAA Tournament is his goal. Now, regardless of what happens in their two remaining regular-season games, the Trojans just need two wins in New Orleans to meet Walker's objective.

"Just being able to be in New Orleans, it's a great feeling," Nowell said. "But we're not really satisfied right now. We'll be satisfied if we win in New Orleans."

Nowell, like he has so often been this season, was UALR's guiding force against Louisiana-Monroe (9-19, 5-14).

The same 5-7, 155-pound guard who pulled up from well beyond the arc and drilled a three-pointer in the final seconds to beat the Warhawks by one in this season's first meeting on Dec. 19 in Monroe, La., once again launched and hit from similar distances Thursday, finishing the night 7 of 19 from three-point range.

Nowell scored 23 of his 32 points in the second half behind six three-pointers.

The Trojans led by as many as 17 points in the first half before the Warhawks drilled three of their own from beyond the arc over the closing 3:09 to pull within 39-27 at halftime. Louisiana-Monroe was held to 29% shooting in the opening 20 minutes.

UALR's lead was down to 47-42 after a three by Warhawks' guard Michael Ertel with 14:24 to play. Ertel, who entered as the Sun Belt's fourth-leading scorer, finished with 17 points on 5-of-15 shooting and 7 assists. Center Chris Efretuei had a double-double with 12 points and 17 rebounds, and forward Tyree White added 17 points to bolster Louisiana-Monroe.

But Nowell's hot shooting quickly steadied UALR, as the sophomore hit three consecutive three-pointers to help push the lead to 11 with just under 13 minutes left.

Nowell was fouled while attempting a corner three at the 10:19 mark, and he hit all three free throws to put UALR ahead 64-52. Seven more Trojans points, including another three from Nowell, ballooned the Trojans' lead to 71-52 with just under eight minutes remaining, and the rout was on.

"Yeah, I was just in a zone," Nowell said. "My teammates kept feeding me. I was hitting shots. I just kept shooting it, it kept going in and it was a great feeling."

Monyyong added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Trojans -- who also tallied a season-low six turnovers -- and sophomore forward Kamani Johnson tallied 12 pointers and 5 rebounds.

Now all that stands in UALR's way of an outright regular-season Sun Belt title is Louisiana-Lafayette at 2 p.m. Saturday in Little Rock.

"I'm not even concerned about cutting nets. I'm not," Walker said. "I just want to win Saturday and let the chips fall where they fall after that."

UALR’s Ruot Monyyong (right) blocks the shot of Louisiana-Monroe’s Chris Efretuei on Thursday in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Sports on 02/28/2020