Ukraine opens Biden inquiry

KYIV, Ukraine -- A court ruling in Ukraine has forced a state agency to open an investigation into alleged pressure by former Vice President Joe Biden that led to the 2016 dismissal of Viktor Shokin as the country's prosecutor general, officials said Thursday.

President Donald Trump last year asked Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for an investigation of this kind, leading to Trump's impeachment by the House and his eventual acquittal in a Senate trial.

Shokin's firing was not seen as a unilateral action directed by Biden, but also prompted by a push for anti-corruption reforms developed at the State Department and coordinated with the European Union and the International Monetary Fund.

Shokin's lawyer, Oleksandr Teleshetsky, said the investigation was opened in response to a court order, after an appeal for action by Shokin. The State Bureau of Investigations confirmed a case was opened.

Trump and his allies have asked Zelenskiy's administration to open investigations into Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter Biden, who sat on the board of a Ukrainian gas company Burisma.

Ukrainian prosecutor general Ruslan Ryaboshapka said in October that prosecutors would audit all the previous cases related to Burisma. At the time, Ryaboshapka said he saw no evidence of wrongdoing by Hunter Biden, who joined the board in 2014.

"We are now reviewing all proceedings that were closed, fragmented or investigated earlier, in order to make a decision in cases where illegal procedural decisions were made and to review them," Ryaboshapka, adding that these cases focused on the time before Hunter Biden was on the board.

From late 2018, Shokin met with Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

Shokin has claimed he was pushed out by Biden because he tried to investigate Hunter Biden's role at Burisma. In fact, Ukrainian investigations into Burisma related to the period before Hunter Biden joined the board.

"They need to investigate this. They have no other alternative. They are required to do this by the decision of the court. If they don't, then they violate a whole string of procedural norms," Teleshetsky said in an interview.

Shokin's January appeal to the court mentioned Joe Biden by name, but the case opened by the investigative agency mentions only a U.S. citizen, Teleshetsky said.

Daria Kaleniuk, director of Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Action Center, said that under Ukrainian law, anyone could go to court and demand that a case be opened. If a court approved it, the investigative agency was required by law to do so, even if officials did not believe there was enough evidence.

"The fact that it was opened after a decision of the court indicates that first the [agency] didn't open this case, but the attorneys of Shokin made the [agency] open this case," she said.

When he was vice president, Biden urged Ukrainian authorities to sack Shokin, citing his failure to act against corruption, a view that also was held by other Western nations. In 2015 Biden warned Ukrainian authorities that the country could lose around $1 billion in loan guarantees unless Shokin was removed.

Biden is one of a field of Democrats contending to be the party's presidential candidate.

Shokin was dismissed in March 2016 after just over a year in office, let go by former Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko, who was close to the prosecutor.

Shokin became a key figure in efforts by Trump and his allies to press Ukraine to carry out investigations into Biden.

When Trump spoke to Zelenskiy in a July 25 phone call, he said, "I heard you had a prosecutor who was very good and he was shut down and that's really unfair," according to a rough transcript.

At the heart of Trump's impeachment trial was his move to delay military aid to Ukraine shortly after the July conversation. At the same time, Ukrainian officials were seeking a White House meeting between Zelenskiy and Trump. Zelenskiy has repeatedly stated he felt no pressure from Trump to establish investigations into Biden.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Zelenskiy in January in Kyiv and denied that the Trump administration ever demanded the investigation as a condition for a White House meeting between Trump and Zelenskiy.

But Pompeo did not offer a date for an Oval Office meeting, saying simply, "We'll find the right time."

