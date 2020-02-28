Wildcats advance behind defense

Episcopal Collegiate senior guard Che Smith (right) is guarded by Fountain Lake’s Jon Farley during Thursday’s Class 3A-2 Regional tournament game in Jessieville. Smith finished with 19 points to lead the Wildcats past the Cobras 53-32 to advance to the Class 3A state tournament. (The Sentinel-Record/Grace Brown)

Episcopal Collegiate straddled its defense to find its way back to the state tournament.

The Wildcats forced Fountain Lake into 19 turnovers and held the Cobras to just two fourth-quarter baskets in rumbling away to a 53-32 victory during the 3A-2 Regional tournament at the Jessieville Sports Arena.

Senior guard Che Smith had 19 points, 4 steals and 4 assists to power Episcopal Collegiate (19-11), which will return to the Class 3A state tournament for the first time since 2017. The Wildcats will face 3A-5 Conference rival Mayflower today at 5:30 p.m. in the semifinals.

"We got the one we had to have," Episcopal Collegiate Coach Brandon Friedel said. "We had a few nerves to start off because some guys were hitting shots and some were missing little chippies down low that we normally make. This time of year, especially in this particular game, you've got to win if you want to get to state, and fortunately, we were able to do that."

Jace Mitchell and Chris Smith, a pair of senior guards, came up with 11 and 10 points respectively for the Wildcats, but it was the team's defense that stood front and center Thursday.

Fountain Lake (19-9) turned the ball over five times in the first quarter, with many of those coming as they tried to feed the ball inside to forward Andrew Overton. Friedel noted that his team's strategy centered on keeping the ball out of the 6-4 senior's hands as much as possible, and for most of the game the Wildcats were able to do that.

"[Overton's] really good," Friedel said. "We really worked on trying to front him while having good backside help and ball pressure. I thought we executed that plan well in the first half."

The Wildcats held Overton to four points in the first half and led 26-15 at halftime. He did have a little more success in the second half and finished with 10 points and nine rebounds. Although they struggled over the first two quarters, the Cobras played themselves back into contention in the third.

Fountain Lake was 6-of-10 shooting and eventually pulled within 36-28 the end of the third quarter. However, the Cobras went south in the fourth, missing nine of their first 10 shots and throwing the ball away five times.

"We had some good looks that just didn't fall," Fountain Lake Coach Jake Dettmering said. "Give Episcopal Collegiate credit, too, because they played solid defense. They took some things away inside that we wanted to do.

"But I'm proud of my kids' effort because it was there. We just couldn't get the shots to fall when we needed them."

The Wildcats hit six of seven field-goal attempts and outscored the Cobras 16-2 during their frigid fourth-quarter stretch to take over.

JESSIEVILLE 55, CAC 45

Junior guard Jarrett Davis scored 13 of his 19 points in the first half as Jessieville (18-11) shook off a slow start to beat Central Arkansas Christian.

Landen Daley, a junior guard, had 12 points and Ramon Gonzalez, a junior forward, ended with 10 points for the Lions, who will play Baptist Prep at 8:30 p.m. today.

Junior guard Brock Hendrix provided 17 points for CAC (19-9), which got off to a blazing start before cooling off. The Mustangs hit 7 of 8 baskets in the first quarter but missed 16 of their next 20. Those issues helped Jessieville transform a 16-8, second-quarter deficit into a 36-29 lead by the end of the third period. CAC climbed as close as 43-41 in the fourth until the Lions closed it out.

GIRLS

MAYFLOWER 55, PERRYVILLE 49

The Lady Eagles turned back a hard-charging burst in the fourth quarter from the Lady Mustangs to clinch a berth in the Class 3A state tournament.

Junior guard Jenna McMillen finished with 19 points, 5 steals and 4 assists for Mayflower (21-8), which led 32-24 at halftime and 50-39 in the fourth until a 10-3 spurt from Perryville (16-11) made it closer. Junior forward Kamiah Turner added 16 points and 17 rebounds for the Lady Eagles.

Mayflower will play Lamar at 4 p.m. today in one semifinal.

Senior guards Kyra Hargrove and Grace Walker had 11 points each, while junior forward Sydney Chamber churned out 10 for the Lady Mustangs.

CAC 54, JESSIEVILLE 38

Junior guard Bethany Dillard tallied 18 points, 9 rebounds and 5 steals in her first game back since she suffered a leg injury in mid-January as Central Arkansas Christian (24-7) breezed past the host team.

Sophomore guard Ava Knoedl scored all 16 of her points in the first half for the Lady Mustangs, who hit their first five shots of the third quarter during an 11-3 run.

CAC will face Episcopal Collegiate at 7 p.m. today in the semifinals.

Senior guard Taryn Anderson had 20 points for Jessieville (19-11), which faced a 37-21 halftime deficit.

