Tom Lewis of England lines up a putt on the 17th hole during Thursday’s opening round of the Honda Classic at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Lewis and American Harris English each shot a 4-under 66 and share the lead. (AP/Lynne Sladky)

GOLF

Lewis, English share lead

Tom Lewis and Harris English each shot 4-under 66 at PGA National, sharing the lead after the opening round Thursday of the Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Lee Westwood was a shot back with Zach Johnson, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard and Cameron Tringale. The average score was just a little below 2 over, on a day where wind gusts often topped 20 mph. “It’s just live and survive, basically,” said Matthew NeSmith, who had a hole-in-one on the par-3 fifth. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) was at 2-over 72, as was Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks).

BASEBALL

Sale to start season on IL

Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale will start the season on the injured list, Manager Ron Roenicke said Thursday. Sale, who reported to camp with pneumonia and is behind schedule, will be placed on the 15-day injured list and will remain in Fort Myers, Fla., for extended spring training when the team breaks camp. Sale ended last season on the injured list with elbow inflammation, making his last appearance Aug. 13 at Cleveland, where he gave up 5 runs with 12 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings. Roenicke emphasized this trip to the injured list is not related to Sale’s elbow.

Severino to miss all of 2020

New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino had Tommy John surgery on Thursday. The procedure was performed by Dr. David Altchek at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. The team said in a statement that the surgery went as planned. Also, an existing bone chip in his right elbow was removed during the procedure. The two-time All-Star will miss all of 2020 after being sidelined for nearly all of 2019. Severino’s injury leaves the American League East favorites with a rotation of newly signed ace Gerrit Cole, Masahiro Tanaka, J.A. Happ and two openings. The usual recovery time for Tommy John surgery is a year or more.

Cubs reliever has surgery

Chicago Cubs reliever Brad Wieck had surgery this week for an abnormal heart flutter and is out indefinitely. The team said Thursday an irregular heartbeat was discovered during the 28-year-old left-hander’s spring training physical. Subsequent tests showed an intermittent atrial flutter. Wieck underwent a cardiac ablation at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago on Monday and returned to Arizona two days later. The Cubs said Wieck will “rest and rehab for the next week” and be re-evaluated then to determine when he can resume throwing. Wieck had a 5.71 ERA over 44 appearances for San Diego and Chicago last season. He had a 3.60 ERA in 14 games with the Cubs.

Indians pitcher sidelined

Cleveland Indians reliever Emmanuel Clase could be sidelined three months with a strained back muscle, another blow to Cleveland’s pitching staff. The hard-throwing Clase, the centerpiece of an offseason trade that sent two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber to Texas, experienced upper arm discomfort following a bullpen session last week. He continued to have issues this week and the Indians had him undergo imaging tests Wednesday. An MRI confirmed a moderate muscle strain in his upper back. The team said he will be re-evaluated weekly, but the 21-year-old is expected to miss 8 to 12 weeks of game activity.

BASKETBALL

T-Wolves fined $25,000

The NBA fined the Minnesota Timberwolves $25,000 on Thursday for violating the player resting policy with point guard D’Angelo Russell. Russell was held out Sunday at Denver for a planned rest. Though Russell did not play for Minnesota on Feb. 8 because of a quadriceps injury, two days after he was acquired in a trade, the NBA deemed Russell a healthy player under the policy that was designed in part to minimize star player absences from nationally televised games.

HORSE RACING

Safety reforms at Kentucky

Keeneland and Churchill Downs will enact safety reforms that include the race-day ban of Lasix for 2-year-olds along with mandatory veterinary inspections before workouts and race entry. The measures announced Thursday include enhanced reporting of horses’ fitness for trainers and veterinarians. They will take effect for spring meets at Keeneland and Churchill that begin in April and apply to horses stabled at both tracks’ training centers. Bill Thomason and Kevin Flanery, the respective presidents of Keene-land and Churchill Downs, said in a joint statement the reforms “further advance our commitment to create the safest possible environment for racing and training.” To participate at either track, trainers and attending vets must agree not to enter a horse unless the vet says it is fit to race three days before entry. Trainers also cannot work a horse unless the vet finds him fit five days beforehand.

TENNIS

Djokovic in Dubai semis

Novak Djokovic swept aside seventh-seeded Karen Khachanov 6-2, 6-2 Thursday to reach the semifinals of the Dubai Championships, ensuring he will keep hold of the No. 1 ranking. Djokovic improved to 16-0 in 2020 and set up a semifinal against third-seeded Gael Monfils, against whom he has a 16-0 head-to-head record. Monfils, though, is on a career-best 12-match winning streak after two consecutive tournament titles. He kept up his strong form by beating fellow Frenchman Richard Gasquet 6-3, 6-3 in his quarterfinal. Second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas had to come from a set down to beat Jan-Lennard Struff 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 and will next face Daniel Evans of Britain, who upset No. 6 Andrey Rublev 6-2, 7-6 (9).

Barty advances at Qatar

Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty beat former No. 1 Garbine Muguruza, 6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-2 Thursday to reach the semifinals of the Qatar Open. Barty broke for a 5-2 lead in the deciding set and clinched the victory when Muguruza sent a forehand wide. The Australian will next face two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, who edged past Ons Jabeur 7-6

(2), 7-6 (4).Kvitova, who won the Doha title in 2018, had to come from a break down twice in the second set, saving two set points along the way. In the other semifinal, Svetlana Kuznetsova will face ninth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka.

Garin moves on in Chile

Homecrowd favorite Christian Garin made fans suffer Thursday, but advanced to the Chile Open quarterfinals after a hard-fought match against 20-year-old Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain. Garin, the top seed in Santiago coming off a victory Sunday in the Rio Open, beat Fokina 6-2, 0-6, 7-6

(4). Garin struggled with back pain in the final two sets. His next adversary will be Brazilian Thiago Wild, who earlier topped fifth-seeded Juan Ignacio Londero of Argentina 7-6 (7), 6-4.