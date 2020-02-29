2020 Arkansas Flower & Garden Show is a hit!

Friday was like old home week for me. I saw so many of my gardening friends at the Arkansas Flower & Garden Show at the State Fairgrounds.

The gardens are the best they have been in years,

and there is so much to see,

and do,

and buy

We had perfect weather yesterday and today, and the parking is free. If you are worried about walking from the parking lot, don't. We have golf cart drivers who will pick you up and deliver you. The other nice thing about close and free parking, is you can buy to your hearts content, take it to plant holding, and then drive your car right up and they will load it for you. Heaven!

This year we also have some art vendors.

Guess who bought some already yesterday?!

P. Allen Smith has a garden this year,

sponsored by First Community Bank, and it is amazing. Allen

was there all day yesterday and did a program to a large audience.



We also gave out the Greening of Arkansas grants

to communities across the state to help in beautification.

Jane Gulley, Hilda Boger and Nancy Kirsch shared the volunteer of the year award

for their years of dedicated service to the show. This show would not happen without the amazing Arkansas Master Gardeners volunteers.



How to sessions

and the Arkansas Federation of Garden Clubs

are in the Arts and Crafts Building and have been well attended.

There are plants to buy,

garden art

(again, who bought some of these?), holiday decor

and people to talk to about plant problems or new plants.

I also learned a new plant. Rand Retzloff of Grand Designs had an interesting plant in his garden display.

It took me an hour of searching to figure it out. Rhodoleia henryii Takeshitasaia is the plant. The common name is evergreen rose hazel in the witch hazel family. The plant can be found at the J.C. Raulston Arboretum in N.C.

I also love this yellow foliaged illicium (Florida anise),

this dwarf aucuba,

and these enormous ponderosa lemons.

I have never seen so many on one plant. They have them supported to keep the limbs from breaking!

So you can see you don't want to miss this show. It runs today from 9-5 and tomorrow from 10-6. Come join us!