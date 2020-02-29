6A GIRLS Heritage wins, then forfeits for violation

(Rogers vs Rogers Heritage Girls Varsity Basketball) -Rogers Heritage Senior Lanee Knight (2) goes up for layup as Rogers' Camiran Brockhoff (3) trys to stop her at War Eagle Arena, Rogers, Ark on Friday, February 28, 2020/ Special to NWA Democrat Gazette David Beach Go to nwaonline.com/prepbball/ to see more photos from this game.

ROGERS -- Rogers Heritage used a late run to pull away and earn the 52-42 win over crosstown rival Rogers High on the floor Friday night at War Eagle Arena.

But the Lady War Eagles will forfeit the win after playing one too many games, according Arkansas Activities Association rules.

AAA rules state schools that play football may play 20 games and two tournaments during the regular season, or they can play 18 games with three tournaments. The Lady War Eagles participated in three tournaments this season, which limited them to 18 regular-season games.

Friday's game -- the regular-season finale -- was Heritage's 19th game, which put the Lady War Eagles over the limit.

Keith Kilgore, athletic director for Rogers Public Schools, said in a statement school officials were informed of the problem and took the necessary measures.

Rogers (16-11, 7-7 6A-West) will be the No. 4 seed while Heritage (15-13, 7-7) will be the No. 5 seed in next week's state tournament since the Lady Mounties have the edge in tiebreaker points.

Rogers cut a 10-point deficit to 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to two on Kate Miller's bucket with a little more than two minutes left, but the Lady Mounties would not score again.

"That goes back to the fact that I had a lot of seniors on the floor tonight," said Heritage coach Josh Laymon, whose team beat Rogers 60-48 on Jan. 31. "And a lot of times you can count on seniors to get things done in the end. We were confident we were able to close the game out."

Lanee Knight led Heritage with 15 points, while Pam Seiler added 14 -- including three 3-pointers.

Heritage earned only its second state tournament berth in school history and finished the regular season with a better than .500 record also for just the second time despite the forfeit.

"For us to do that in the first year is a great windfall," Laymon said. "I would like to thank all of our community who have been so super supportive. We're looking forward to next week. We want this to become our norm. We want this become our expectation.

Kate McConnell led all scorers with 16, while Miller added 15 for the Lady Mounties.

Rogers^9^8^14^11^--^42

Heritage^12^14^15^11^--^52

Rogers (16-11, 7-7) McConnell 16, Miller 15, Brockhoff 7, Carr 2, Harris 2.

Rogers Heritage (15-13, 7-7): Knight 15, Seiler 14, Paton 9, Lynge 8, Jones 2. Rahmens 2, Brooks 2.

Bentonville High 58, Bentonville West 15

Bentonville held West without a field goal throughout the entire first half, and the Lady Tigers completed their unbeaten run through 6A-West play in Tiger Arena.

Maryam Dauda, the 6-foot-4 junior post, hit a trio of 3-pointers in the first half as Bentonville (25-1, 14-0) built a 36-4 halftime cushion.

Dauda finished with 18 points. Kylee Renick led West with four points.

Fayetteville 54, Springdale Har-Ber 47

Caroline Lyles scored 13 points and Sasha Goforth 12 to lead Fayetteville past Har-Ber.

With the win, Fayetteville (21-5, 12-2) clinched the No. 2 seed from the 6A-West for the Class 6A state tournament next week at Bryant.

Caylan Koons scored 13 points for Har-Ber (20-7, 10-4), which will be the No. 3 seed.

