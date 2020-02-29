A shot in the arm

During the decade I spent working in the governor's office, there were plenty of good days and bad days. One of the worst days was March 1, 1997. Tomorrow marks 23 years since that memorable Saturday.

An angry storm system entered southwest Arkansas and produced a path of destruction all the way to northeast Arkansas. On that dark day, 25 people were killed by tornadoes. We established a command post at the state Capitol and worked through the night as the body count rose. Just after sunrise the next morning, Gov. Mike Huckabee and I boarded an Arkansas National Guard helicopter for the flight to Arkadelphia, which had sustained the worst destruction.

All or parts of 60 city blocks had been demolished by a massive tornado. As we circled the city on a cold, misty Sunday morning, I had a difficult time making out neighborhoods in the town where I had lived the first 22 years of my life. Huckabee, a graduate of Ouachita Baptist University, also noted how difficult it was to gain one's bearings since landmarks were gone. Two days later, President Clinton came to town for a walking tour.

After the tour, there was a reception for the president in the lobby of what's now Southern Bancorp. One of the things that made Clinton such a masterful politician was that he knew your name and probably knew what town you were from. He knew I was from Arkadelphia, and I'll never forget what he told me that day as we stared out at the rubble: "Most places in the south half of the state would never bounce back from something like this. Arkadelphia will because it has two colleges and three strong banks."

Clinton was right. I thought about those words earlier this month while having lunch in what's known as the president's dining room at Ouachita. I looked out the window at the famous ravine and part of the Henderson State University campus on the other side of that ravine. Arkadelphia had been in the news earlier that week due to confirmation that the highly anticipated Sun Bio paper mill likely won't be built. The Chinese-owned project, which was announced by Gov. Asa Hutchinson with great fanfare four years ago, would have represented a $1.8 billion investment, the largest private capital investment in Arkansas history.

I'm told by those in the know that the site should still attract a large industrial facility due to the fact that it's well-situated from a transportation standpoint, has obtained environmental permits, and is close to a reliable supply of timber. Regardless of what happens, the strength of Arkadelphia will never be in manufacturing. Its strength in the knowledge-based economy of the 21st century is that it's a college town.

My lunch meeting was with Ouachita President Ben Sells, Southern Bancorp executive Bill Wright and Todd Denton of Pediatrics Plus. Denton, who grew up in the small community of Dalark near Arkadelphia, attended Ouachita and played basketball there. In 2002, Denton and his wife Amy purchased Pediatrics Plus. The company contracted with eight therapists and worked with fewer than 20 clients. The Dentons operated the business, which provides therapy services for children, out of their home that first year.

Business grew, and a clinic opened at Conway in 2003. By 2004, the Dentons were adding 1,400 square feet to the Conway location. They built a larger facility at Conway in 2007, purchased a Russellville outpatient therapy clinic in 2008, and started an outpatient clinic in Little Rock in 2009. That was followed the next year by a developmental preschool in Little Rock.

The growth continued. An outpatient clinic opened in North Little Rock in 2011, a new Little Rock facility at 1900 Aldersgate Road began serving clients in 2012, a Russellville facility opened in 2014, the Conway location expanded again in 2015, and an additional location opened at Sherwood in 2017. In 2018, Pediatrics Plus moved into the booming Dallas-Fort Worth market with a facility at Frisco. All the while, Todd Denton wanted to do something for his beloved south Arkansas, which was suffering economically.

That's where Sells and Wright come in. Sells had come to the conclusion that Ouachita should play a larger role in community development. He also was determined to clean up what had become a rundown neighborhood bordering the campus. Wright, meanwhile, has always taken seriously Southern's role as a community development bank. He had to arrange the financing. Following months of negotiations with dozens of legal hoops, work has begun on a Pediatrics Plus facility that will mirror the one in Frisco.

"It's not often you hear Frisco and Arkadelphia mentioned in the same sentence," Denton said.

The $8 million facility (most employees there will make far more than the average wage in this part of the state) will serve children from throughout southwest Arkansas. Ouachita, in turn, will become the first school in the state to offer a full master's degree in applied behavior analysis. Denton said there's a severe shortage of what's known as board-certified behavior analysts, and Ouachita's program will help address that shortage.

Denton's business will be the centerpiece of a seven-acre project adjacent to the Ouachita campus that Sells hopes will include upscale apartments and extensive landscaping. Sells calls it Project Foresight, and it's just the shot in the arm this historic college town needs following the Sun Bio letdown.

