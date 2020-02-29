Sections
Arkansas Index falls as 10 stocks drop

Today at 8:02 a.m.

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 393.36, down 2.00.

The losing streak for the major indexes continued for a seventh consecutive day, giving them their worst February since 2009.

Ten of the Arkansas stocks fell. Murphy Oil Corp. rose 5.9%. USA Truck fell 5.56%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 02/29/2020

