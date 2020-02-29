Baptist Prep puts away host team

Baptist Prep’s Willoughby Rusher (2) takes control of the ball Friday while being defended by Jessieville’s Jarrett Davis during the Eagles’ 69-48 victory over the Lions in the 3A-2 Regional semifinal at Jessieville Sports Arena. (The Sentinel-Record/James Leigh)

Baptist Prep raced its way into another regional final.

The Eagles got steady performances from seniors D.J. Townsend and Andrew Evans and blitzed the Lions in the third quarter to take down the host team 69-48 on Friday night in the 3A-2 Regional semifinal at Jessieville Sports Arena.

Evans scored 20 points and Townsend followed with 14 more for Baptist Prep (23-9), which will be making its fifth consecutive regional final appearance. The Eagles will take on fellow 3A-5 member Mayflower in the championship game at 7:30 tonight.

Hudson Likens, a junior guard, added 10 points for the Eagles.

"These guys just love to compete," Baptist Prep Coach Steve Miller said. "We try to play unselfish team basketball and don't care who scores as long as the job gets done. They all know their roles, and I'm just grateful for it."

Junior guard Jarrett Davis scored 18 points, while junior Landen Daley ended with 11 for Jessieville (18-12), which played evenly with Baptist Prep in the first half before running into trouble after intermission.

Both teams played at a feverish tempo and neither was able to get a leg up on the other over the first two quarters. The lead changed hands nine times, with Evans' layup with 34 seconds left in the second quarter giving Baptist Prep a 26-23 lead.

Evans scored again 14 seconds later as the Eagles held a 28-23 cushion at halftime.

The fast pace continued in the third quarter, but the Eagles began using it to their benefit on the defensive end. Baptist Prep used its press to create three turnovers in the first 1:14 of the quarter and turned those miscues into six points during a 10-0 flurry. Jessieville used a pair of timeouts during the run, the latter coming after a short bank shot from senior forward Brooks Spoon put the Eagles ahead 38-27.

"I told them to just keep working hard," Miller said of his halftime speech to the team. "We just try to use our depth to get into teams' legs. There are days when our press is effective, and there are days when its not.

"But we came with some intensity and rotated very well to get a few turnovers. That kind of got us going."

Baptist Prep outscored Jessieville 25-13 in the third quarter and continued to apply that same pressure in the fourth to turn the game into a blowout.

MAYFLOWER 50,

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 41

Junior forward Braxtyn McCuien had 20 points and 16 rebounds as the Eagles (22-8) beat their league rivals.

Senior guard Jaheim Cummings added 10 points for Mayflower, which had to stave off Episcopal Collegiate in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles led 40-29 with 7:03 left in the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats (19-12) ripped off 10 points in a row to move within a point. Episcopal Collegiate had chances to take the lead on five separate possessions but came up empty each time. Cummings eventually stopped the Wildcats' run with a three-pointer with 2:56 remaining to start a string of nine consecutive points to finish off the victory.

Senior guard Che Smith had 16 points, 7 rebounds and 5 steals, while senior forward Sidney Dassinger finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds for Episcopal Collegiate.

Sports on 02/29/2020