Buffalo diocese files bankruptcy

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The embattled Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo filed for bankruptcy protection Friday, taking another step in its effort to recover from a clergy misconduct scandal that’s been the basis for hundreds of lawsuits, Vatican intervention and the resignation of its bishop.

With its filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, the western New York diocese became the second in the state to file for Chapter 11 reorganization, and one of more than 20 dioceses to seek bankruptcy protection nationwide. Most recently, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg, Pa., filed Feb. 19.

The Buffalo diocese has faced turmoil in recent months, culminating in the Dec. 4 resignation of Bishop Richard Malone after a Vatican-mandated investigation. Malone had faced intense pressure from members of his staff, clergy and the public to step down amid criticism that he withheld the names of dozens of credibly accused priests and mishandled reports of misconduct against others.

Albany Bishop Edward Scharfenberger called the bankruptcy filing “a path forward to healing.”

Scharfenberger said the process, expected to take more than a year, will enable the highest possible number of victims to be compensated while allowing the work of the diocese to continue. The diocese includes 163 parishes and missions across eight western New York counties.

The Chapter 11 filing estimates between $10 million and $50 million in assets and between $50 million and $100 million in liabilities. The number of creditors is estimated at between 200 and 999.

The diocese already has paid out about $18 million — including $1.5 million from the sale of the bishop’s mansion — to more than 100 victims under an independent compensation program established in 2018.

It faces more than 250 new lawsuits filed since August. The number of suits is expected to grow to more than 400, financial director Charles Mendolera said in a court filing.