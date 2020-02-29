City Center ministry opens in Little Rock

The City Center, an undertaking of Immanuel Baptist Church, sits adjacent to the church on Shackleford Road in Little Rock. The center, which had its grand opening Tuesday, plans to provide the community with an adult education center and free dental clinic and will open its relocated food pantry March 3. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Francisca Jones)

A new ministry facility has opened in Little Rock to provide services that include adult education, a food pantry, a clothing closet and a free monthly dental clinic.

The City Center, adjacent to Little Rock's Immanuel Baptist Church on Shackleford Road, was created in response to the needs of the city, said Dr. Steven Smith, the church's pastor. Around 200 people, including Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., gathered at the new center Tuesday to celebrate its grand opening.

"We feel like [Immanuel] has had a heart to do work in the city for a long time, and it has [done work] for a long time," Smith said Monday. "It's like this is a tangible, physical space that expresses ... who we are."

Immanuel bought property adjacent to the church -- site of a former Kroger grocery store -- in August 2015 for $3.65 million, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

The church, which has approximately 3,200 members, bought the property before knowing how it would ultimately be used, according to Smith, who became senior pastor in January 2017. It established "Next Step" teams within the congregation to consider its possibilities before envisioning what is now the City Center. He said the combined property purchase and cost to design and build the 47,000-square-foot center have come to more than $9 million, which has been funded through donations.

Smith expressed gratitude to those involved with the project, including Simmons Bank, Lewis Architects Engineers and Baldwin & Shell Construction Co., after opening with singing by students from Terry Elementary School, which is across the street from the center.

He said Tuesday that the largest amount of space is dedicated to what Traci Hogue, director of the center, said is its Care, Compassion and Relief Effort Center, known as its CARE Center. It houses the church's food pantry, which is set to open Tuesday. The center will provide general relief items such as clothing and small appliances.

"That word 'relief' is really important because there are some areas of the city we're learning that need restoration," Smith said.

The dental clinic also will be part of the CARE Center, an idea made possible after Amir Mehrabi, a member of Immanuel, spoke with the church about using his experience as an oral surgeon to help with extractions and other emergency dental care.

The part of the center dedicated to development will contain the adult education classrooms and serve as additional meeting space. It also has an auditorium with space for 800 and will be the location for the church's City Center Conversations, an event series that seeks to meet intellectual needs by addressing concerns of the faith. Previous events in the series have been held in Little Rock at the Statehouse Convention Center and Robinson Center performance Hall.

Proceeds from ticket sales for those events will be used to support the City Center. The most recent event in the series was, as of Wednesday, set to feature Abdu Murray, a Christian apologist and speaker for Ravi Zacharias International Ministries.

Scott has been a guest at City Center Conversations, as has Hutchinson, and noted the transition of the ministry in his remarks.

"You're truly the embodiment of what we're trying to do in the city of Little Rock ... unite the city," Scott said. "And the only way you can unite a city is through intentional interactions, intentional relationships and intentional service.

"This is a true example of moving from city conversations to a city center. There will truly be ministry in action, where you will clothe, you will help treat, you will even help educate," he said. "Many members of the city need just a lift up, and that's what you're doing today."

Hutchinson led a dedication prayer during the opening; he and his wife, Susan, are active members of Immanuel. The state and government, he said, can't solve all problems.

"I'm eternally grateful for the ministry of the church, the faith-based community that says, 'It's our responsibility as well to meet the needs of the people ... not in a sterile fashion, but you do it with heart, you do it with faith, you do it with prayer, and you do it with the hope of salvation.

"Then you can minister not just to the human body, but you also minister to the needs of the human spirit, and we need all of that in our nation today."

Immanuel member Herman Hurd, a retired dentist, said he plans to help out at the dental clinic when it opens later this year. He has volunteered at the church's food pantry on Tuesdays for the past 12 years, and said the new location will make operations at the pantry more efficient, and provide people with more than food.

"They don't just come in for the food," Hurd said. "There's prayer, and [volunteers] find out their specific needs. It's really better for them than just the food we hand out in sacks."

"At the end of the day I'm tired, but it's a good feeling."

More information on the City Center is available at citycenterlr.org.

People bow their heads in prayer during a prayer of dedication given by Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday, in honor of the grand opening of Immanuel Baptist Church’s City Center in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Francisca Jones)

Students from Terry Elementary enjoy their time on stage at the new City Center that had its grand opening Tuesday afternoon in Little Rock. The center, a project of Immanuel Baptist Church, aims to improve the lives of the city's residents with a free dental clinic, a food pantry and an adult eduction center. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/John Sykes Jr.)

