Olds makes Hogs' bats wither

Arkansas freshman second baseman Robert Moore scoops up a ground ball during the Razorbacks’ loss to Oklahoma on Friday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Moore hit his second home run of the season, but the Hogs suffered their first loss. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Chris Daigle)

HOUSTON -- Wyatt Olds tried to downplay his emotions after striking out back-to-back University of Arkansas hitters in the sixth inning of a tie game.

The sophomore right-hander's facial expression told a different story.

Olds pitched three innings in relief and worked out of a huge jam in the sixth inning to help Oklahoma claim a 6-3 victory against No. 5 Arkansas in the Shriners College Classic at Minute Maid Park on Friday.

With the game tied 3-3, Arkansas put two runners on as Christian Franklin singled and Casey Optiz smashed a double into the left-field corner, but Franklin was held up at third with just one out. Olds then struck out Cole Austin and Robert Moore to keep the game tied.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UXVeGW2dEuM]

"It didn't really change my mindset," Olds said. "I knew that at that point, it was game over."

Olds was one of three Oklahoma pitchers on the day to combine for 18 strikeouts. Starter Cade Cavalli struck out 11 Razorbacks in five innings, and Olds had six punch outs in handing Arkansas (7-1) its first loss of the season.

Cavalli was in control through four innings, allowing just two infield singles. Arkansas broke through in the fifth, getting to the Sooners' right-hander who was popping the mitt at 95-plus miles per hour. The Razorbacks belted a pair of home runs, including a two-run shot from freshman Robert Moore to take a 3-2 lead.

"I thought we did really well pitch to pitch," Oklahoma Coach Skip Johnson said. "Cav was really good early and really good kind of late. They got his pitch count up in that one inning and left a couple of balls up.

"Robert Moore fought and fought and fought, and we tried to go breaking ball in the dirt and didn't get a breaking ball in the dirt, and he hit a ball out of here. That's what happens when you lose the momentum."

Oklahoma (8-2) tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth inning when Brady Lindsly smacked a Connor Noland 0-1 pitch into the left-field seats.

The Sooners threatened further damage, getting two runners on with one out. Brady Harlan hit a sinking liner into center field that Franklin attempted to make a diving catch on. Initially it was ruled a hit, but because the runners did not advance, Arkansas got the ball in quickly and stepped on second base for a force out, then to first for a double play. The play was reviewed, and after a 3:28 review, it was ruled that Franklin caught the ball. Justin Mitchell grounded out to end the inning.

"Connor was fighting it a little bit today," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "He was leaving pitches in the zone, maybe when he was even ahead in the count. They hit some doubles. The ball they hit out of the park to tie the game, the guy just went up and got a fastball, and you have to give him credit."

Arkansas threatened again in the seventh when Braydon Webb laced a one-out single and Heston Kjerstad followed with an opposite-field single. But like he did in the sixth, Olds wiggled out of danger with a pair of fly outs to keep the game tied.

"His stuff was outstanding. I don't know what his velo was, and I don't really care," Johnson said. "He was hitting the outside corner, throwing the breaking ball when he had to throw it. It was about playing good catch with the mitt."

Oklahoma scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh, using an Arkansas error to start the rally when Casey Martin's throw on Trent Brown's grounder sailed into the first-base stands, allowing Brown to move to second. Conor McKenna laid down a sacrifice bunt, but Arkansas tried to get Brown at third. Brown beat the throw to put two runners on, and both would touch home plate.

"I don't know what happened there," Van Horn said. "We had a physical error, threw the ball over the first baseman's head, and you'll have one of those every now and then. But then we had a bunt play, and all we needed to do was get an out at first. Somebody said three, and we threw to three and my third baseman acted like we had a force play. I have not talked to him yet, but obviously he must have thought there were runners at first and second for a split second."

Olds gave way to Jason Ruffcorn, who walked a batter before getting Kjerstad to hit into a game-ending 6-4-3 double play.

The Shriners Classic will continue today with Arkansas taking on Texas at 7 p.m. The Razorbacks will send left-hander Patrick Wicklander (2-0) to the hill against the Longhorns.

Oklahoma will kick off today's three-game set against Missouri at 11 a.m. The middle game will feature LSU against Baylor at 3 p.m.

Today’s game

NO. 5 ARKANSAS VS. TEXAS

WHEN 7 p.m. Central

WHERE Minute Maid Park, Houston

RECORDS Arkansas 7-1, Texas 9-1

TV AT&T Sportsnet

Arkansas sophomore third baseman Jacob Nesbit (5) is congratulated by teammate Braydon Webb after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of the Razorbacks’ loss to Oklahoma on Friday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Chris Daigle)

Junior right-hander Kevin Kopps suffered the loss for Arkansas after allowing 3 unearned runs on 3 hits in 1 inning on the mound Friday. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Chris Daigle)

Sports on 02/29/2020