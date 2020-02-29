Consumer spending slows, incomes jump

U.S. personal spending, which accounts for about two-thirds of the economy, rose 0.2% in January from the previous month, while income jumped 0.6%, the most in almost a year. (AP/Jeff Chiu)

WASHINGTON -- Americans' spending decelerated in January, even as their incomes surged, a sign the economy was growing modestly before the threat of coronavirus arose.

The Commerce Department said Friday that consumer spending, which accounts for about 70% of the U.S. economy, increased 0.2% last month, down from 0.4% in December and the smallest gain since October. Incomes, however, rose 0.6%, the biggest rise in nearly a year, spurred by bigger paychecks and an increase in Social Security benefits stemming from a cost-of-living adjustment.

The additional income could help offset the likely drag from this week's stock market plunge and the broader threat from the coronavirus, which has caused many economists to cut their estimates for growth in the first three months of the year. Most analysts now forecast that the U.S. economy will expand at a roughly 1.5% annual pace in the first quarter, down from 2.1% in the fourth quarter.

The viral outbreak in China has spread to more than 30 countries and has disrupted global supply chains, forcing many companies to mark down their profit estimates. Microsoft and Apple are among those that have said the disease and factory shutdowns in China have made it impossible for them to meet demand for their products.

Widespread cancellations of travel plans are already hitting hotel revenue, and if more people stay away from work, shopping and restaurants, the economic damage would worsen dramatically.

As businesses have pulled back on investment, consumption has become more crucial for growth, shouldering the weight of an economy already buffeted by trade uncertainty and the 737 Max grounding even before it confronted the virus outbreak.

New vehicles were the main driver of the rise in personal spending on goods, while services were supported by food and accommodation. That followed retail sales data out earlier this month that showed retail sales increased for a fourth-straight month. Still, the "control group" tracking underlying demand was unchanged.

Adjusted for inflation, consumer purchases for goods and services saw a second-straight 0.1% gain from the previous month, missing projections for acceleration.

The core personal consumption expenditures index, which excludes food and energy, increased at a 1.585% annualized rate over the past three months compared with 1.551% in the three months through December. Policymakers view the core gauge as a better measure of underlying price trends and have said they also aim for it to rise 2%.

The Federal Reserve's preferred core gauge climbed 1.6% from a year earlier, missing forecasts and remaining shy of the Fed's goal despite three interest-rate cuts last year. While Fed Chairman Jerome Powell recently called the Fed's policy "appropriate," investors now expect rate cuts amid concern over the impact of the coronavirus.

Last month's modest spending increase in the Commerce Department report, coupled with the strong income gain, increased Americans' savings rate to 7.9%, the highest since April.

Information for this article was contributed by Christopher Rugaber of The Associated Press and by Reade Pickert and Chris Middleton of Bloomberg News.

Business on 02/29/2020