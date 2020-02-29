Democrats seek ouster over ballot error

Administrator Sven Hipp (right) joins Jefferson County election officials (from left) Stuart Soffer, Michael Adam and Theodis Davis on Thursday as they prepare documents for a special meeting concerning errors in early voting. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Dale Ellis)

PINE BLUFF -- The Democratic Party of Arkansas is calling for a Jefferson County election commissioner to resign after an error caused 152 early voters in four Pine Bluff precincts to cast ballots in the wrong race in the Democratic primary.

The ballot error, which a voter spotted Thursday morning, prompted Jefferson County Clerk Shandra Taggart to notify the county Election Commission and to have early voters in those precincts begin using paper ballots left over from absentee balloting, with the Senate District 25 race marked out and the Senate District 27 race included as an attachment.

Voters in precincts 221, 222, 223 and 224 in Pine Bluff were supposed to receive ballots that contained the Senate District 27 race between Pine Bluff attorney Keidra Burrell and former Rep. Garry Smith of Camden. Instead, they received ballots with the District 25 race between incumbent Sen. Stephanie Flowers of Pine Bluff and former Rep. Effrem Elliott of White Hall.

The winner of the Senate District 27 race will challenge incumbent Trent Garner, R-El Dorado. District 27 is made up of Calhoun County and parts of Cleveland, Grant, Jefferson, Ouachita and Union counties. The winner of the District 25 race will be unopposed in the Nov. 3 general election. Senate District 25 includes parts of Arkansas, Desha, Jefferson, Lincoln, Monroe and Phillips counties.

The ballot incident has set off a firestorm of accusations, counter-accusations, and calls for the state Board of Elections to send a monitor to Jefferson County on Election Day, which is Tuesday. The state Democratic Party issued a release Friday accusing Election Commissioner Stuart "Stu" Soffer, a Republican, of trying to suppress votes. Soffer, in turn, accused the county Democratic Committee of trying to force him out in order to steal elections.

"This could have been prevented," said Democratic Party Chairman Michael John Gray in the release. "Stu Soffer, who has admitted fault, should do the right thing and resign immediately. I fully expect Gov. Asa Hutchinson and GOP Chair Doyle Webb to call on him to resign as well."

In an emailed statement Friday evening, Hutchinson declined to involve the governor's office in the matter.

"In Arkansas, our local election commissions handle their local races," Hutchinson said in the statement. "This is a matter that should be corrected and dealt with at the local level to ensure everyone's right to vote."

Messages for Webb seeking comment were left with a staff member at the state Republican Party's office in Little Rock and as a voicemail on Webb's cellphone. Webb did not respond.

Gray accused Soffer of pursuing "an agenda of systemic voter suppression and the denial of African-Americans' full participation in the local voting process."

On Friday, Soffer denied any effort to suppress voter participation and said he has no intention of resigning. Then he leveled an accusation of his own.

"The Democratic Party of Arkansas," he said, "through their surrogates, have been trying to get me off the election commission for several years because I stand between them and stealing elections in Jefferson County. Instead of sweeping this under the rug as has been done in past years when the Democrats were in control in Jefferson County, we opted for full disclosure in a public meeting."

Soffer called the accusations against him ridiculous.

"Stop and think about what they're saying. It's a race between two Democrats," he said. "I don't have a dog in that fight."

The Jefferson County Election Commission met Thursday evening for an hour, with angry candidates, elected officials, and others demanding to know what happened and how the commissioners intended to remedy the situation.

Initially, the meeting attendees were told by Michael Adam, the county Election Commission chairman, that the miscast votes would have to be counted as they were cast, which did not sit well with most of the 25 or so people at the meeting.

Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, who is running unopposed for reelection, voiced concern that the voters whose ballots were miscast could wind up losing their vote in that race.

Daniel Shults, director of the state Board of Election Commissioners, in a phone interview Friday evening, said that the votes that were mistakenly cast in the District 25 Senate race can be isolated and simply not counted.

"As I understand it, I don't believe there will be any negative effects in -- I believe it's District 25 -- the one where they voted in that they shouldn't have," Shults said. "That half of the problem is quite easy to fix but the other half is quite difficult, which is why you want to not have this problem."

A letter from Taggart's office noted the steps being taken by the county clerk, including eliminating the four precincts with ballot errors from the machines used for early voting and using paper ballots for those voters who cast early ballots with an additional ballot for the correct Senate race.

The 15 voters who requested absentee ballots were mailed additional ballots with the correct race.

Attempts are being made to contact the voters whose ballots were in error, requesting that they return to the clerk's office to vote using the separate ballot by the end of Election Day.

Taggart said the procedures to remedy the situation were discussed with County Attorney Terry Wynne and Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Hunter.

Soffer said in an email Friday that the Election Commission will have a special meeting Monday at 1:30 p.m. at the commission office in Pine Bluff.

He said the commission will meet to make a decision on whether to delete the 152 erroneous votes in the District 25 race; to approve logic and accuracy testing on the machines that will be used for the four precincts that had ballot errors; to decide on accepting supplemental ballots for the District 27 race that were mailed to absentee-ballot voters in the four precincts; and to request a monitor for Election Day.

At 3:30 p.m. the same day, the state election board has scheduled a special meeting in Little Rock for consideration of pending election monitor requests, even though the board had not received any requests by Friday afternoon.

"I don't know that we've technically received the request yet but I'm under the impression that we will by close of business, so we wanted to go ahead and schedule the meeting to accommodate any requests that are made," he said. "I've heard that several folks are [going to request an election monitor]."

At 6:30 p.m. Friday, Adam emailed the state election board requesting the monitor.

The email read: "The Jefferson Board of Election Commissioners would like an election monitor during the vote canvas starting at 6:30PM Tuesday March 3, 2020. This is an unofficial request as I am asking as a commissioner but I believe the request will be approved in Monday's meeting at 1:30PM by the Commission."

Sarah Scanlon, director of Emerge Arkansas, an organization that recruits and trains Democratic women candidates, said that Burrell also planned to put in a formal request for an election monitor.

Although not common, ballot errors do occur, especially in elections with multiple races and precincts that overlap, Shults said.

"I wouldn't say it happens often but in Arkansas, we elect a lot of offices," Shults said. "That creates a lot of unique combinations of issues and ballots. Obviously, the more complexity there is, the more versions of ballot there are, the more detail that has to be correct to the setup. It's not unheard of."

A ballot error was discovered Friday in a Fayetteville School Board race when two precincts were switched and the race was placed in the wrong precinct. According to Jennifer Price, election director, the error was spotted by a voter and corrected when it was pointed out.

She said that 77 of that race's eligible voters are being mailed ballots they can hand in to the county clerk's office, but she said the 44 voters who may have cast ballots in error will have their votes counted because once the ballots are cast they can't be identified or removed.

In Phillips County in 2018, voters reported that they cast the wrong ballots in the Marvell mayoral election because ballots for people inside and outside the city limits were mixed up.

In that race, rural voters received city ballots and city voters got county ballots. The county ballots did not include candidates for mayor.

Shults, the state elections board chief, said that any voters who believe they may have been given the wrong ballot, or an incorrect ballot, should speak up.

"Every voter has the right to vote any ballot in the county they want to," he said. "Now, they'll vote it provisionally if it's not the one assigned. If they don't think their ballot is right they should check it, they should speak up and be sure they're given the ballot they believe is correct. They can vote provisionally and then make their case to the commission."

