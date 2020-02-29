Dillard's return fortifies CAC girls

JESSIEVILLE -- Central Arkansas Christian labored through a sluggish first half Friday night before finding its stride against Episcopal Collegiate.

The Lady Mustangs caught fire during a third-quarter rush to open up a double-digit lead and ran away with a 38-26 victory in the semifinals of the 3A-2 Regional Tournament at Jessieville Sports Arena.

Junior guard Bethany Dillard scored 16 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for CAC (25-6) in her second game back after suffering a leg injury against the Lady Wildcats on Feb. 4. CAC went 2-3 in her absence, so Coach Steve Quattlebaum is happy to have his standout back for the postseason.

"She makes a huge difference," he said of Dillard, who had 18 points Thursday night against Jessieville. "We were a little rusty in her first game back, but we played a little better in this one. With Bethany in there, it makes it a lot easier for everybody."

Sophomore guard Ava Knoedl finished with nine points while Hannah Claire Haughaboo had eight for the Lady Mustangs, who'll play Mayflower today at 6 p.m. in the final.

Sophomore forward Jalie Tritt had 12 points and seven rebounds for Episcopal Collegiate (23-7), which picked a bad time to have a terrible shooting night.

The Lady Wildcats, who split their first two meetings with the Lady Mustangs by identical 39-32 scores, were 9 of 49 (18.3%) from the field, including 3 for 22 in the first half. Episcopal Collegiate missed all 10 of its shots in the second quarter and went 0 of 4 from the foul line.

The Lady Mustangs were only 6 of 16 (37.5%) in the first half. CAC actually trailed 6-4 after the opening quarter but scored 10 points in the second -- with Dillard accounting for the final seven -- to lead 14-6 at halftime.

"This was probably our worst shooting performance of the year, and it's not a great time to do it," Episcopal Collegiate Coach Micah Marsh said. "Defensively, we were fine, but we just couldn't hit shots.

"We didn't take bad shots. The girls fought hard like they always do. But the rim just had a lid on it."

At one point, Episcopal Collegiate missed 19 consecutive field-goal attempts.

After Tritt started the third quarter with two free throws, the Lady Mustangs scored 13 of the next 16 points, with Haughaboo draining a three-pointer from the left wing to push their lead to 27-11. Tritt's 10-footer with 56 seconds left in the period was Episcopal Collegiate's first made basket since the 3:05 mark of the first quarter. The Lady Wildcats were in a 14-point hole and never got the deficit under 10 points the rest of the game.

"That was one of our better defensive games of the year," Quattlebaum said. "We played with a lot of effort from start to finish, and that's what you've got to have at this point of the season."

CAC, which went 11 of 26 (42.3%) for the game, got a five-point, 10-rebound effort from senior forward Brittney Williams.

Freshman forward Riley Brady had seven points and 13 rebounds for the Lady Wildcats, who will take on Lamar at noon today in the third-place game.

MAYFLOWER 56, LAMAR 48

Junior forward Kamiah Turner dominated inside with 20 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocks and 3 steals to send the Lady Eagles into the regional final.

Jenna McMillen, a junior who sat out much of the first half with foul trouble, scored all 10 of her points after halftime for Mayflower (22-8), which went on an 8-0 run midway through the second quarter to erase a 15-13 deficit. The Lady Eagles led 24-23 at the break and steadily slipped away in the second half behind Turner.

Senior guard Lakyn Sanders scored 17 of her game-high 29 points in the second half for Lamar (28-3), which had its 13-game winning streak stopped. Junior Britlyn Kendall had nine points for the Lady Warriors.

Sports on 02/29/2020