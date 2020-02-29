Erdogan, Putin talk about Syria

REYHANLI, Turkey -- The presidents of Turkey and Russia spoke by phone Friday to try to defuse tensions that rose in Syria after 33 Turkish troops were killed in an airstrike blamed on the Syrian government, and a new wave of refugees and migrants headed for the Greek land and sea border after Turkey said it would no longer hold them back.

The attack Thursday marked the deadliest day for the Turkish military since Ankara first entered the Syrian conflict in 2016 and also was the most serious escalation between Turkish and Russian-backed Syrian forces, raising the prospect of an all-out war with millions of Syrian civilians trapped in the middle.

It was not clear whether Syrian or Russia jets carried out the strike, but Turkey blamed Syria's government and Russia denied responsibility.

NATO envoys held emergency talks at the request of Turkey, a NATO member. NATO on Friday called on Syria and Russia to halt their airstrikes. Turkey's 28 allies also expressed their condolences over the deaths and urged de-escalation, but no additional NATO support was offered.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HErMg5KRBIg]

Apart from providing some aerial surveillance over Syria, NATO plays no direct role in the conflict. But its members are divided over Turkey's actions there, and European allies are concerned about any new wave of refugees.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose country already hosts more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees, has long threatened to "open the gates" for millions to flee to Europe unless more international support was provided.

Omer Celik, spokesman for Erdogan's ruling party, said Turkey was "no longer able to hold refugees" following the Syrian attack -- reiterating Erdogan's longstanding warning that his country cannot cope with more people fleeing the conflict.

With Turkey signalling that it would let migrants leave, Greece and neighboring Bulgaria bolstered border security. The European Union warned that the fighting in northern Syria could degenerate into open war and that it stood ready to protect its security interests.

"This dangerous situation must be de-escalated and we urge an immediate return to the 2018 cease-fire to avoid the worsening of the horrendous humanitarian situation in the region," United Nations Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.

A Greek police official said dozens of people had gathered on the Turkish side of the land border in Greece's Evros region, shouting "open the borders." Police and military border patrols on the Greek side readied to prevent people crossing without authorization.

In Bulgaria, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said that "army units, national guard and border police staff have been urgently deployed at the border with Turkey to beat off a possible migrant influx."

The crisis stems from a Syrian government offensive that began Dec. 1 with Russian military support to retake Idlib province in northwestern Syria, the last opposition-held stronghold. Turkey, the main backer of the Syrian opposition, has lost 54 soldiers this month, including the latest fatalities, and now feels the need to respond strongly.

Thursday's attack sharply raised the risk of direct military confrontation between Turkey and Russia, although Turkish officials blamed Syria for the airstrike. The Turkish stock market fell 10%, while the Turkish lira slid against the dollar.

In their phone call, Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed implementing agreements in Idlib, the Kremlin said. Fahrettin Altun, Erdogan's director of communications, said they had agreed to meet "as soon as possible."

Two Russian frigates armed with cruise missiles were en route to the Syrian coast, Russian navy officials said.

Erdogan has made no public comments but spoke with a series of global leaders Friday.

In a call with Borissov, the two agreed to meet Monday, the Bulgarian government's press office said. It said the phone call clarified "there is currently no direct threat" to the country bordering Turkey.

Erdogan also talked with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Donald Trump, who both called for the Syrian government and its supporters to stop their offensive and for a de-escalation to avoid a humanitarian crisis.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters that he's talking with Russia and Turkey, appealing for a cease-fire in Idlib, but "we are not yet there." The U.N. Security Council was holding an emergency meeting Friday.

Meanwhile, heavy fighting in Idlib continued Friday, particularly around the strategic town of Saraqeb.

Information for this article was contributed by Kareem Fahim and Robyn Dixon of The Washington Post; and by Mehmet Guzel, Andrew Wilks, Lorne Cook, Costas Kantouris, Veselin Toshkov, Daria Litvinova, Albert Aji, Bassem Mroue, Costas Kantouris, Veselin Toshkov and Edith M. Lederer of The Associated Press.

People jostle to board a bus Friday in Istanbul to go to the Greek border. Turkey said Friday that it would no longer hold back refugees and migrants who gather at the Greek border, a day after a deadly attack on Turkish troops in Syria. The presidents of Turkey and Russia spoke by phone Friday to try to defuse the growing tensions in Syria. (AP/Omer Kuscu)

