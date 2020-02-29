Follow live: Arkansas at Georgia

Arkansas guard Mason Jones (15) in action during an NCAA college basketball game between Arkansas and Indiana in Bloomington, Ind., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

16:03, 1H | Georgia 14, Arkansas 0

Sahvir Wheeler got a floater to fall in the lane, then Rayshaun Hammonds knocked down his third shot in the first four minutes, a 3 from the top of the key. Eric Musselman again calls for time.

The Razorbacks are 0 of 6 shooting, and Isaiah Joe is 0 of 3 himself. Mason Jones was also whistled for an offensive foul.

What a terrible start on the road. Arkansas was able to come back from a similar deficit at Alabama to begin the month. We'll see if the Razorbacks can recreate that.

17:02, 1H | Georgia 9, Arkansas 0

The Razorbacks can't buy a bucket on the offensive end in the early going.

Meanwhile, three Bulldogs already have scores three minutes in. Anthony Edwards hit a tough stepback 3 on the right wing over Jimmy Whitt, then Rayshaun Hammonds tip-slammed a Georgia miss in transition, forcing Eric Musselman to call for time.

Arkansas is 0 of 5 from the floor and 0 of 3 from deep so far.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Jimmy Whitt, Isaiah Joe, Mason Jones, Adrio Bailey and Ethan Henderson.

Second consecutive and third career start for Henderson, who provided a big-time spark for Arkansas on Wednesday against Tennessee. He grabbed a career-high nine rebounds and blocked three shots. Eric Musselman likes his energy and quick second jump. We'll see if he can take that play on the road.

Isaiah Joe has scored 20-plus points in both games since returning from injury, and Mason Jones is coming off a 37-point game against the Vols. Can they get hot together? And can Desi Sills play well off the bench on the road? That's what Arkansas needs today.

Georgia's starters: Sahvir Wheeler (5-10), Anthony Edwards (6-5), Rayshaun Hammonds (6-9), Jordan Harris (6-5) and Toumani Camara (6-8).

Edwards, obviously, is the player the Razorbacks will be keying in on more than any other. He is expected to be one of the top picks in the upcoming NBA Draft, and we'll likely get a glimpse as to why today.

Edwards is No. 3 in the SEC in scoring at 19.5 points per game, and he scored 36 in a loss at South Carolina on Wednesday. He also dropped 37 on Michigan State earlier this season in the Maui Invitational. Edwards is as explosive as any player in the country. We'll see what the "Edwards Rules" are that Eric Musselman put in place this week in hopes of slowing him down.

Also, Wheeler ranks in the top 10 in the SEC in assist rate and is terrific in transition. Harris has the top steal rate as well during SEC play. The senior is also a threat to hit the offensive glass.