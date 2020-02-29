Governor: Make use of health precautions

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, joined by the Health Department’s chief of staff, Stephanie Williams, and the department’s outbreak response director, Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, (right) speaks Friday in Little Rock about the coronavirus. Video is available at arkansasonline.com/229hutchinson/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Friday that Arkansas has sent samples from a second person to a federal laboratory to be tested for the new coronavirus and is monitoring 10 other people who recently returned from countries where the virus is spreading.

At a news conference to describe the state's preparations for a potential pandemic, he stressed that the state still does not have any confirmed cases of coronavirus infection.

Arkansans, he said, should take the same precautions they would to avoid the flu, such as washing their hands and staying home when they're sick.

"We also want to make sure that the people of Arkansas do not overreact," the Republican governor said. "We go about our business. We spend our money. We drive the economy and we conduct businesses, because there's no confirmed cases in Arkansas and it's important that we go about our daily lives without fear."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i6zmlgiKLDE]

He called President Donald Trump's response to the virus "very aggressive."

"This should not be politicized, first of all," Hutchinson said. "This is something that everybody works on together to solve, because we're impacted by it, whether it's economically or healthwise."

The virus first emerged in Wuhan, China, late last year and has since spread to several other countries.

In the United States, most cases have been people who recently returned from an affected country or had contact with someone who did. But The Washington Post reported Friday afternoon that a second person in California had tested positive without fitting into either category.

In late January, the Arkansas Department of Health sent samples from a patient in Arkansas who became sick after returning from China to a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention laboratory in Atlanta. That test came back negative.

On Thursday, the department sent blood serum and respiratory samples from another person to the CDC laboratory, department spokesman Meg Mirivel said.

Jennifer Dillaha, the department's medical director for immunizations and outbreak response, said that person also became sick after returning from an affected country and is being kept under a voluntary home quarantine, she said.

Ten other people are also under 14-day quarantines in their homes in Arkansas after returning from trips to China or other affected countries, according to the Health Department. They are not candidates for testing because they haven't developed symptoms.

They are among more than 50 people who have agreed to similar monitoring in the state since the virus first emerged, Mirivel said.

Dillaha said people subject to the quarantines are asked to avoid being in the same room with another person and to wear a mask and stay six feet away from other people if they are in the same room.

They are asked to take their temperature twice a day and check in with the Health Department on their condition daily, she said.

"We appreciate the response we've gotten from those individuals," Health Department chief of staff Stephanie Williams said. "It's not easy to separate yourself from public interaction for a prolonged period of time."

In most cases, the quarantine subjects had someone who could deliver food to them, but the department did go grocery shopping for at least one of them, Dillaha said.

"We're trying to avoid that being routine basis," she said.

Concerns about the virus prompted Harding University in Searcy to announce this week that it would close its campus in Florence, Italy, effective today.

Dillaha said most of the 27 students will be returning to the states other than Arkansas, where their families live. Those returning to Arkansas will be subject to a home quarantine.

Other students should follow their states' guidelines, the university said on its website.

Hutchinson said he spoke Friday morning with Vice President Mike Pence, who Trump on Wednesday said would be in charge of the federal response.

Pence "noted that the risk of infection for the coronavirus remains low" in the United States, Hutchinson said.

But Hutchinson said he has been receiving daily updates from the state Health Department and has directed cabinet officials to develop plans for providing state services and guidance to public school districts if the coronavirus begins spreading in the state.

"We are all taking this very seriously, and it is during this time that we're engaged in contingency planning, education and responding to inquiries" from health care providers and others, Hutchinson said.

He said he also spoke to Pence about the need for Arkansas to be able to test for the coronavirus and for an adequate supply of masks and other protective equipment to be available.

Dillaha said the Health Department expects to be able to start testing, using a kit from the CDC, as soon as the end of next week.

The department on Jan. 30 activated a call center to answer questions about the virus from health care providers and the public. The center's phone number is (800) 803-7847.

Dillaha recommended people visit the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's website, ready.gov, for information on being prepared for a pandemic. For instance, the site suggests keeping a two-week supply of water and food at home.

She said it's "very possible" the coronavirus will eventually be widespread in the state.

"The key thing is for us to slow it down as much as possible," allowing time for a treatment or vaccine to be developed, she said.

Metro on 02/29/2020