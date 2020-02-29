I-630 lanes closing for widening project

The $87.4 million project to widen a section of Interstate 630 in west Little Rock will restrict traffic to one lane in both directions throughout the weekend, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews will close the middle and outside lanes eastbound and westbound between South University Avenue and Baptist Health Drive through 6 a.m. Monday, weather permitting. The exit and entrance ramps will remain open. The lane closings began Friday night.

The lane closings will allow crews to place pavement markings and signs to prepare the lanes for their permanent alignment, the department said. Traffic will be controlled using signs and barrels.

The work is part of a project to widen a 2.2-mile section of I-630 between South University Avenue and Interstate 430 to eight lanes from six. The project is estimated to be complete in early 2020.

